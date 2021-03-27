Obituary Notice: Jose Luis Becerra Gonzalez
Originally Published: March 27, 2021 6:10 p.m.
Jose Luis Becerra Gonzalez, age 75, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away on March 23, 2021, in Prescott Valley. Affordable Burial and Cremation is in charge of the arrangements.
