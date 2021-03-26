Health officials: Help your neighbor make an appointment for COVID-19 vaccine in Yavapai County

With only 56.1% of Yavapai County’s 65-and-older population vaccinated, many community partners are stepping up to assist seniors in obtaining their vaccine, but another valuable resource includes residents encouraging their friends and neighbors to get an appointment right away.

“Gov. Doug Ducey stated yesterday that distribution of the vaccine is the best path to getting back to normal,” Yavapai County Community Health Services spokesperson Terri Farneti said in a statement Friday. “[He] thanked the millions of Arizonans who have rolled up their sleeves to make the rollout of the vaccine campaign successful.”

At this time, Spectrum Healthcare and Yavapai Regional Medical Center have mobile units visiting homebound seniors, and NACOG Area Agency on Aging has coordinated with Verde Valley Caregivers to help seniors with making appointments and setting up transportation to and from their appointments.

If a friend or neighbor is having trouble getting their vaccine scheduled, YCCHS has asked those who want to help to visit yavapai.us/chs/home/covid-19/vaccine and help them book the appointment.

The Yavapai County phone bank is fully staffed to answer questions or assist people without computers or internet, so call 928-442-5103.

Those interested in helping their friends and neighbors get vaccinated can also direct them to call the YRMC COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 928-708-4556 to schedule an appointment. The hotline is staffed between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

“Yavapai County is fortunate to have community partners such as Spectrum Healthcare and YRMC who have set up the large sites to vaccinate residents of our county,” Farneti said in a statement. “The amount of time, manpower, equipment, safety precautions and efficient coordination have been the ultimate service to our communities in the fight to beat this pandemic.”

YAVAPAI COUNTY NUMBERS

Yavapai County reported two new COVID-19 cases Friday, March 26.

Since last March, the county has tested 107,234 residents for COVID-19 with 18,270 positive cases, 6,838 recovered and 487 deaths.

With cross referencing cases for duplicates, there is a net -21 cases. Close to 109,000 doses of vaccine have been administered in the county, or 28.0% of the population, with over 65,000 having received at least one dose and 45,000 fully vaccinated.

YRMC in Prescott and Prescott Valley is caring for six COVID-19 patients, while Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reported two COVID-19 patients. The Prescott VA reported no COVID patients as of Friday.

STATE NUMBERS

Arizona on Friday reported 571 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 24 more deaths as the number of virus-related hospitalizations remained fairly stable.

There were 626 COVID-19 patients occupying inpatient rooms as of Thursday, March 25, down from 628 as of March 24, but only a fraction of the pandemic high of 5,082 on Jan. 11, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard.

The state's pandemic totals increased to 838,558 cases and 16,898 deaths.

The additional cases reported Friday was four times as many as on Thursday but Arizona's seven-day rolling averages of daily new cases and daily deaths declined over the past two weeks, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The daily new cases rolling average dropped from 1,364 on March 10 to 483 on March 24 while the daily deaths rolling average deaths dropped from 46 to 33.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than reported because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• For COVID-19 Vaccine Info and Appointment Availability, visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

• Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5303 – Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.

• Spectrum Healthcare Call Center: 928-414-8884.

• YRMC COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline: 928-708-4556.

• COVID-19 Information en Español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/COVID-19-19.