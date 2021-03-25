OFFERS
Thu, March 25
Line-of-Duty memorial set to honor Prescott firefighter Saturday

Tye James Seets. (City of Prescott)

Tye James Seets. (City of Prescott)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: March 25, 2021 6 p.m.

A memorial to honor Tye James Seets, a Prescott Firefighter who died on March 17, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at the Heights Church in Prescott.

A news release from the Prescott Fire Department announced that the ceremony would be a full honors ceremony, combining both firefighter and military honors.

“The International Association of Firefighters has deemed this a Line of Duty death, and all commensurate honors and ceremony will be afforded Firefighter Seets,” the news release states.

The service will be open to all who wish to show their respects, with family, friends, and local firefighting family being seated first, then remaining seats for other parties will be filled. Overflow seating will be available, if needed.

There will not be a public procession to the church. However, the public may see slow-moving fire vehicles with their lights on heading to the memorial on Saturday morning. Prescott Fire Chief Dennis Light said he expects a large fire-service presence at the memorial.

Light announced the memorial ceremony during the Prescott City Council meeting on Tuesday, March 23, noting, “Please take a moment to honor our late Firefighter Tye Seets.”

Departments wishing to send apparatus to pay their respects for the fixed reception at the Heights Church should contact the Prescott Fire Department Administrative offices at 928-777-1700 by noon on Friday, March 26. Vehicles will need to be in place by 8:30 on Saturday.

Following the memorial service, there will be a reception and story-telling gathering at Watson Lake Park, 3101 Watson Lake Park Road, Prescott.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Prescott Firefighters Charities, https://www.prescottffcharities.org, of which Tye was the president; or to the Mighty Oaks Foundation, https://www.mightyoaksprograms.org, an organization for veterans suffering from PTSD.

For those organizations that cannot donate money through the charities, flowers can be ordered and delivered to the Heights Church by 9 a.m. Saturday.

“The Prescott Fire Department wishes to express our deepest gratitude to all of the people, as well as local, state, and federal organizations that have come together to assist us with honoring the life of Firefighter Tye James Seets,” says the news release.

The Heights Church is located at 2121 Larry Caldwell Drive in Prescott.

Click HERE to view Seets' obituary.

