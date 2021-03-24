OFFERS
Yavapai County looking at expanding vaccine access to all adults 18 and over

According to Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) there is a good chance that as soon as next week the county will make COVID-19 vaccine appointments available to all adults age 18 and up. "If you are 55+ and needing a vaccine, there are plenty of appointments available now before we open it up to additional age groups," YCCHS stated in a news release. Pharmacies throughout the county have good supply of the vaccine as well, YCCHS reported. (AP, file)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: March 24, 2021 12:47 p.m.

County health officials are considering the possibility of opening up local vaccine appointments to all adults age 18 and over, and it could happen quickly.

"There is a good chance that as soon as next week Yavapai County will be moving on to additional age groups," Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) said in a news release Wednesday, March 24.

YCCHS explained that the agency is in discussions with community partners administering the vaccine to determine readiness. The move would come if area vaccination sites experience an overall slowdown in filling appointments for qualified residents in Phase 1A, 1B and 1C.

"If you are 55+ and needing a vaccine, there are plenty of appointments available now before we open it up to additional age groups," YCCHS stated in the release.

Spectrum Healthcare has opened a new site at their clinic in Camp Verde offering the Moderna vaccine. Northern AZ Healthcare is offering the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine in Camp Verde this Friday, as is Spectrum Healthcare with appointments available in Wilhoit, Yarnell, Jerome, Seligman and Rimrock.

Pharmacies throughout the county also have good supply of the vaccine as well, YCCHS reported.

The links necessary to make local appointments are available on the county's Vaccine Information Page at www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

The Yavapai County phone bank is also fully staffed to answer questions or assist people without computers or internet connections. Call 928-442-5103.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) data dashboard, Yavapai County has provided over 106,600 doses of vaccine, utilizing 97.2% of vaccine allocated, with 27.3% of the county’s population vaccinated.

photo

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

YAVAPAI COUNTY CASE UPDATE

Yavapai County reported five new COVID-19 cases overnight.

Since last March, the county has tested 106,745 residents for COVID-19 with 18,289 positive cases, 6,838 recovered, and 488 deaths. Through cross-referencing cases for duplicates and classification of the late-reported cases by a local medical facility, there is a net -21 cases in the number showing on the county's updated COVID-19 dashboard.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center is caring for seven COVID-19 patients, Verde Valley Medical Center reports four COVID-19 patients, and the Prescott VA has no COVID patients.

photo

Top chart shows total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state by county. Bottom chart shows increase in cases overnight or since the county's last report. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• For COVID-19 Vaccine Info and Appointment Availability, visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

• Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5303 – Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.

• Spectrum Healthcare Call Center: 928-414-8884.

• YRMC Help Line: 928-708-4556.

• COVID-19 Information en Español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/COVID-19-19.

