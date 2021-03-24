Church News: Week of March 25, 2021

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com (www.dcourier.com/faith-values) to allow more churches to participate. Listings will be in print as space allows; all publish online.

Hosanna! Join us this Palm Sunday, March 28 at First Southern Baptist Church of Prescott Valley — Pastor Terrell’s series: Messiah – Immersing our lives in God’s word. “A Crash Course on Dealing with Doubts.” In-Person Worship, 10:30 a.m. at 2820 N. Pleasant View, Prescott Valley. Streaming online live at www.firstsouthernpv.org.

Join us at Firm Foundation Bible Church for our Good Friday communion service at 6:30 p.m. Enjoy a Sunday Easter morning pancake breakfast at 8:30 a.m. followed by Easter service at 10 a.m. Find us at 8933 Florentine Rd. and at firmfoundationpv.org, or 928-772-5427.

Mountain Reformed Church holds services each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at the Prescott Valley Library Auditorium. This Palm/Passion Sunday we will enjoy music by our Sanctuary Choir; Jim Klein and Katie Staudt, hand bells and Eileen Klein, keyboard. Pastor Joseph Place will be speaking. See www.mountainreformed.org for more information.

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship. Explore Psalm 1 at women’s ministry - Saturday, March 27, 10 a.m. in the sanctuary. Join us Palm Sunday in person/online, 8:45 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. (masks required). Pastor Matt teaches Daniel 9:20-27, “How a Specific Prophecy Changes Everything.” Palm Sunday was prophesied centuries before Jesus fulfilled it - discover why this matters for you today.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church continues to worship on line at www.emmanuellutheranpv.org. We are still offering free take out lunches on the second and fourth Fridays of each month.

St. Germaine Catholic Church (7997 E. Dana Drive, Prescott Valley) Holy Week schedule: Holy Thursday Mass—April 1 at 7 p.m. Good Friday—April 2: Stations of the Cross at noon (Spanish) and 3 p.m. (English); Service at 7 p.m. Easter Vigil Mass—April 3 at 7:15 p.m. Easter Sunday Masses—April 4 (7 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. [Spanish]).

St Luke’s Episcopal Church welcomes everyone to celebrate Holy Week register on website or call 928-778-4499. Weekly services open limited seating and CDC protocol. Contemporary service each Sunday at noon / 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. service live-streamed via Facebook or website: www.sleep.org. Office open 9 a.m. to noon daily. Food Pantry Friday 9 a.m. to noon.

The journey of faith toward the miracle of Easter at Chino Valley United Methodist Church, 735 E. Road 1 S. Services: March 28 Palm Sunday-9 a.m. and 11 a.m.; April 1 Holy Thursday, 6 p.m.; April 2 Good Friday, noon; April 4 Easter Sunday, 6:30 a.m. Sunrise and 10 a.m. Combined Service. He is risen!

Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship welcomes Alex Harris, board president of Prescott Area Shelter Services 11 a.m. March 28. Alex will update us on recent improvements for its women’s shelter, which provides evening meals and safe quarters for nighttime sleep to women and their children. Join on Zoom: PUUF.net- click Sunday Services.

Willow Hills Baptist Church-Worship in our gym, social distancing-each Sunday morning at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. with choir and orchestra. Contemporary service is at 11:15 a.m. Sunday school classes are available for adults during each worship hour. Children and youth Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. AWANA-children at 5 p.m. each Sunday evening.

Unity of Prescott: Our services are currently online only at unityprescott.org. Sunday, March 28, at 9 a.m. Rev. Richard Roger’s message is, “I Am The Bread.” Join us Easter Sunday at Prescott Valley’s Theater on the Green: Easter Service at 11 am. Call us at 445-1850 for details.

Alliance Bible Church Sunday service is at 9:30 a.m. Celebrating new life with baptisms this Sunday! Bring Kids to the Spring Festival at Creekview Apartments, 519 Miller Valley Saturday, April 3, from 3 to 5 p.m. Games, candy, prizes and fun for all! 2601 W. Iron Springs Rd., Prescott, 928-776-1549, Livestream: www.abcprescott.com.

Heights Church is celebrating Easter at Watson Lake! Join us on April 4 at 10 a.m. for encouraging family connection and meaningful reunions as we celebrate the resurrection of Jesus. Bring your family for a beautiful day at the park with free food, fun activities for the whole family and more!

Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. 928-636-9533. savinggracelutherancvaz.org. Palm Sunday: “The Plot Thickens.” Easter Sunday: “Return and See.” 10 a.m. Sunday Worship. 4 p.m. Holy Thursday: Return to the Table. 4 p.m. Return to Truth. 4 p.m. Tuesdays: “Is Genesis History?” CDC recommendations followed. “Come! For all is ready.”

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets in Prescott online at 10 a.m. Sunday, March 28. Visit www.prescottuu.org to join. “Palm Fronds: A Celebration before the End.” Rev. Patty Willis and Leatrice Phillips will explore the meaning of the arrival of Rabbi Jesus into Jerusalem.

The Center for Spiritual Living, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Services currently streamed online only at https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ OR CSL Prescott on YouTube; Meditation at 10:10 a.m. followed by service featuring inspiring local musicians at 10:30 a.m.

Shabbat HaGadol announces the Saturday night arrival of Passover. Beit Torah (www.onetorah.org) will discuss Tzav fires in our hearts! Free: 5781 calendars, matzah, and 100% cotton masks available upon request. Call for links, details. Consultations, Torah discussions by phone, online, email, and poste. 928-237-0390, 227-0582, ansheitorah@cableone.net. Get vaccinated! Safety first!

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott. Please join us Friday, March 26, for Shabbat Services at 5pm (Zoom). Contact us if you have a child interested in attending religious school. Please inquire about our upcoming Passover services. Call 928-708-0018 or email (office@brithshalom-az.org) for more information.

Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott. Sunday services and Sunday School are at 10 a.m.; Wednesday services are at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Tuesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 and Thursdays from 10 to noon. All are welcome!

Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. Sunday service times: 8 a.m., Traditional/Sanctuary; 9:30 a.m., Worship Café/Trinity Hall; 11 a.m., Praise Service/Sanctuary; Lenten Service, Wednesdays at 4 p.m., Sanctuary.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church continues to worship online at www.emmanuellutheranpv.org. We are continuing our free takeout lunch on the second and fourth Fridays of each month.

Countryside Chapel, 9766 E. Highway 69, Prescott Valley, remains open. Join at 6 p.m. Fridays for our study in Revelation and 10 a.m. Sundays for our regular service. We are also live streaming at www.ccpvaz.com. We are a non-denominational church and love our community.

Yahshua Mayim Chayim Ministry (YMCM) is the Sacred Name, Hebraic Roots, Torah Observant Congregation in Northern Arizona proclaiming biblical truth, as it was taught by Yahshua and His disciples. YMCM obeys and teaches the Commandments of Yahweh and Yahshua Ha Mashiach. Pastor Jun Francke, 928-277-7215, www.ymcm.org/contact-us/.

Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott. Live-streaming worship on Facebook, Saturdays at 5 p.m., Sundays at 9 and 10:30 a.m., Prayer time weekdays at 2 p.m., Slow Spanish Devotionals on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/prescottumc/videos. 928-778-1950.

Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley – Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and Kids’ Church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Parish – Saturday Vigil, 5 p.m.; Sunday, 7 a.m.; 9 a.m. (live streamed); 11 a.m.; 1 p.m. (Spanish); 5 p.m. Social distancing and masks required. Confessions: Mondays, 11 a.m. to noon; Wednesdays, 6 to 7 p.m.; Saturdays, 3 to 4 p.m. Live-streaming is on Facebook and www.sacredheartprescott.com. 928-445-3141.

Pleasant Valley Church of Christ, 2820 Willow Creek Road, Prescott, invites you to attend our worship service on Sundays at 11 a.m. and Bible studies Sundays at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. We have no creed but Christ. 928-771-1218.

First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, continues to worship virtually. Recorded worship services are available on the church website, fccprescott.org. Weekly Bible Study and fellowship gatherings are held on Zoom. For details, please call the church office at 928-455-4555.

Trinity Presbyterian Church has many small groups actively meeting on Zoom. Please check www.aztrinitypres.org to find a group that meets your interests and needs and instructions for joining. You can also find links to online worship along with worship bulletins filled with lots of information!

Prescott Nazarene — A place you can belong. A place to worship, grow and serve Christ. Newly added second service, providing safe distancing. Worship Sundays, at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on campus. Following health and safety guidelines as posted at www.prescottnazarene.com. Live-streaming worship is always available on our website.

American Lutheran Church services are traditional at 8 and 10:30 a.m. and contemporary at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Child care and Sunday School are available at 10:30 a.m. All services are by reservation only. Call Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fridays 9 a.m. to noon at 928-445-4348.

The Word Of Faith — at Living Faith Church, Prescott Valley, www.LivingFaith.co (not .com), is currently holding livestream services Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and Wednesdays at 7 p.m.; also on Facebook.com/livingfaithchurchprescottvalley. Join us for a full worship set and Sr. Pastor Randy Vanesian’s message. 928-775-3025.

The Prescott Corps of The Salvation Army invites everyone to join us in person at 9:30 a.m. at 237 S Montezuma for Adult and Children’s Sunday School. Our worship service will begin at 11 a.m. We will also be streaming our worship service on our Facebook page. In celebration of Lent our sermon for Sunday, March 28 will be “Window of Tears”.