Adoption Spotlight: Owen
Originally Published: March 24, 2021 7:22 p.m.
These are AZ’s children: Meet hilarious, clever and imaginative Owen. He enjoys NERF gun battles, riding his bike and fixing things around the house. Owen’s perfect day would include playing video games, eating cherry tomatoes and learning how to race Mini-Coopers. He’d also take a visit to his favorite restaurant – Rainforest Café – any day of the week. Get to know Owen and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
