Yavapai County adjusts to Ducey’s expansion of eligibility

Registration at Arizona’s state-operated COVID-19 vaccination sites in Maricopa, Pima and Yuma counties will be open to all Arizonans 16 and older beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 24, as announced by Gov. Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Health Services.

“Our goal has been and remains to get vaccine into the community as quickly, widely and equitably as possible,” Ducey said. “Given a thorough review of vaccination data, anticipated vaccine supply, and current demand among prioritized groups, now is the time to take this critical next step.”



State sites complement county vaccination programs and the growing availability of vaccine at pharmacies and federally qualified health centers participating in federal vaccination programs. Sites using the Pfizer vaccine, including those run by the state, can vaccinate those 16 and older. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccines, which are allocated to counties, are approved for those 18 and older, according to a news release.

“YCCHS is in discussions with our community partners administering the vaccine to determine readiness to move to all eligible over 18 if our vaccination sites experience an overall slowdown in filling appointments for phases 1A, 1B and 1C,” the Yavapai County Community Health Services stated in the news release.

According to the ADHS dashboard, Yavapai County has provided over 105,500 doses of vaccine, utilizing 96.2% of vaccine allocated, with 62.5% of current priority groups vaccinated.

VACCINE AVAILABILITY

Appointments are available for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, and one or two CVS pharmacies with Pfizer, in Yavapai County. Check the YCCHS Vaccine Information page for availability at the Points of Dispensing (PODs), pharmacies and the schedule of clinics now available on the page.

The Yavapai County phone bank is fully staffed to answer questions or assist people without computers/internet. Call 928-442-5103 or visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

Dignity Health, Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) reported Tuesday morning it has added new first dose appointments for Friday and Saturday, March 26-27, for the Prescott Gateway Mall Vaccination Site. Phases 1A, 1B and 1C recipients who live or work in Yavapai County are eligible.

This includes adults 55 and older, healthcare workers, EMS, long-term care facility residents, educators/childcare workers, essential workers, protective service workers, adults at any age with risk factors for severe COVID disease, and adults living in congregate care settings.

There are two ways to schedule an appointment. Schedule an appointment online via the Yavapai County Community Health Services website at: https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

For anyone without a computer, please call 928-708-4556. The hotline is staffed between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

COVID-19 CASES

Yavapai County, on Tuesday morning, reported 11 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths. Since March 2020, the county has tested 106,627 residents for COVID-19, with 18,299 positive cases, 6,838 recovered, and 488 deaths.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center is caring for four COVID-19 patients, Verde Valley Medical Center reports four COVID-19 patients, and the Prescott VA is reporting no COVID patients.

In the state, ADHS reported 507 additional positive cases of COVID and 53 deaths on Tuesday, for a total of 837,244 cases and 16,798 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• For COVID-19 Vaccine Info and Appointment Availability, visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

• Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5303 – Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.

• Spectrum Healthcare Call Center: 928-414-8884.

• YRMC Help Line: 928-708-4556.

• COVID-19 Information en Español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/COVID-19-19.