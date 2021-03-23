OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, March 23
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Yavapai County adjusts to Ducey’s expansion of eligibility

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: March 23, 2021 11:33 a.m.

Registration at Arizona’s state-operated COVID-19 vaccination sites in Maricopa, Pima and Yuma counties will be open to all Arizonans 16 and older beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 24, as announced by Gov. Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Health Services.

“Our goal has been and remains to get vaccine into the community as quickly, widely and equitably as possible,” Ducey said. “Given a thorough review of vaccination data, anticipated vaccine supply, and current demand among prioritized groups, now is the time to take this critical next step.”

State sites complement county vaccination programs and the growing availability of vaccine at pharmacies and federally qualified health centers participating in federal vaccination programs. Sites using the Pfizer vaccine, including those run by the state, can vaccinate those 16 and older. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccines, which are allocated to counties, are approved for those 18 and older, according to a news release.

“YCCHS is in discussions with our community partners administering the vaccine to determine readiness to move to all eligible over 18 if our vaccination sites experience an overall slowdown in filling appointments for phases 1A, 1B and 1C,” the Yavapai County Community Health Services stated in the news release.

According to the ADHS dashboard, Yavapai County has provided over 105,500 doses of vaccine, utilizing 96.2% of vaccine allocated, with 62.5% of current priority groups vaccinated.

VACCINE AVAILABILITY

Appointments are available for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, and one or two CVS pharmacies with Pfizer, in Yavapai County. Check the YCCHS Vaccine Information page for availability at the Points of Dispensing (PODs), pharmacies and the schedule of clinics now available on the page.

The Yavapai County phone bank is fully staffed to answer questions or assist people without computers/internet. Call 928-442-5103 or visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

Dignity Health, Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) reported Tuesday morning it has added new first dose appointments for Friday and Saturday, March 26-27, for the Prescott Gateway Mall Vaccination Site. Phases 1A, 1B and 1C recipients who live or work in Yavapai County are eligible.

This includes adults 55 and older, healthcare workers, EMS, long-term care facility residents, educators/childcare workers, essential workers, protective service workers, adults at any age with risk factors for severe COVID disease, and adults living in congregate care settings.

There are two ways to schedule an appointment. Schedule an appointment online via the Yavapai County Community Health Services website at: https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

For anyone without a computer, please call 928-708-4556. The hotline is staffed between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

photo

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

COVID-19 CASES

Yavapai County, on Tuesday morning, reported 11 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths. Since March 2020, the county has tested 106,627 residents for COVID-19, with 18,299 positive cases, 6,838 recovered, and 488 deaths.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center is caring for four COVID-19 patients, Verde Valley Medical Center reports four COVID-19 patients, and the Prescott VA is reporting no COVID patients.

In the state, ADHS reported 507 additional positive cases of COVID and 53 deaths on Tuesday, for a total of 837,244 cases and 16,798 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

photo

Top chart shows total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state by county. Bottom chart shows increase in cases overnight or since the county's last report. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• For COVID-19 Vaccine Info and Appointment Availability, visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

• Yavapai County Emergency Phone Bank: 928-442-5303 – Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.

• Spectrum Healthcare Call Center: 928-414-8884.

• YRMC Help Line: 928-708-4556.

• COVID-19 Information en Español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/COVID-19-19.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Arizona expands COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to ages 16+, starting in Maricopa, Pima and Yuma counties
COVID-19 Hotline created for Prescott Gateway Mall vaccination clinic
Yavapai County reports only 4 new COVID-19 cases overnight
Yavapai County moves into Vaccine Priority Phase 1C, Spectrum announces mobile vaccine clinics
ADHS: Yavapai adds 33 more COVID cases, four deaths overnight
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries