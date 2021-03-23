Obituary Notice: Richard ‘Rob’ T. Robinson
Originally Published: March 23, 2021 7:48 p.m.
Richard ‘Rob’ T. Robinson, age 80, formerly of Chino Valley, Arizona, was born September, 1941 in Marlborough, Mass., and passed away March 18, 2021 in Milford, Mass.
Arrangements are entrusted to Tighe Hamilton Funeral Home, of Hudson, Mass.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 20, 2021
- Need2know: Get Air Trampoline Park moving into former Cost Plus World Market; Alpha Fortress Games opens in Chino Valley; The Squealing Hog food truck is open on Pecos Road
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 22, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 22, 2021
- Obituary: Danielle Moloney
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 18, 2021
- Yavapai County moves into Vaccine Priority Phase 1C, Spectrum announces mobile vaccine clinics
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 21, 2021
- Arizona expands COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to ages 16+, starting in Maricopa, Pima and Yuma counties
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 20, 2021
- Body of missing California woman recovered at Grand Canyon
- Woman shot in head during altercation at Prescott Valley home, airlifted and survived
- Need2Know: Iron Springs Cafe closes; Wendy’s coming to Prescott; Nick’s to remain open after car crashes into storefront
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 13, 2021
- Venomous spiders prompt temporary Michigan library shutdown
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 15, 2021
- Need2Know: Espresso Barn closes, but starts a ‘new endeavor’; W&Z Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar expects to open later this year; Landings, a new senior assisted living community, announces March 29 opening
- 10,100 fentanyl pills and meth worth nearly $200,000 seized during 3 traffic stops
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 20, 2021
- Single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine shipment will go to Yavapai County's more rural pharmacies
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: