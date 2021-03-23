ADOT advises waiting before traveling due to snow in forecast
With snow forecast in Arizona’s high country today through Wednesday, March 23-24, the Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to consider delaying all but essential travel before heading north.
Check road conditions by calling 511 or visiting az511.gov. ADOT’s Twitter account (@ArizonaDOT) and Facebook page (facebook.com/AZDOT) provide real-time information and interaction. And the free ADOT Alerts app available at azdot.gov/ADOTAlerts will send critical information, including alternate routes, should snow and ice close a major highway.
Waiting out a storm before traveling is the safest and most efficient option because it allows ADOT’s snowplows to clear the highways more quickly, according to a news release. A highway takes much longer to plow when it’s crowded with vehicles that shouldn’t be traveling on a roadway that’s slick with snow and ice.
If delaying travel is not possible, leave prepared with the expectation of spending extended time on the road. Remember to slow down, leave extra room behind the vehicle ahead of you, and pack an emergency kit containing a fully charged cell phone, warm clothing, blankets, food and water, medications, and sand or kitty litter in case you get stuck in the snow.
Make sure your gas tank is at least half to three-quarters full at all times, and ensure that your wipers, window defroster, heater, headlights, taillights, brake lights and turn signals work.
Visit azdot.gov/KnowSnow for more winter driving tips.
Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation.
