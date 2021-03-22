OFFERS
Obituary: Marian Helene Williams

Marian Helene Williams

Marian Helene Williams

Originally Published: March 22, 2021 8:21 p.m.

Marian Helene Williams entered the Kingdom of Heaven on March 13, 2021, at the age of 92.

She was greeted by her beloved husband of 73 years, Jack Williams, her parents and four siblings.

Marian was the fourth child of 10, born in Blythe, California, to Francis and Rose (Gentges) Mulville. The family then relocated to Buckeye.

She attended Sacred Heart Catholic School in Prescott, Arizona, and then she attended The Loretta Academy in Santa Fe, New Mexico. She had many funny and interesting stories she would share of her time there. The favorite one was of the time she saw John Wayne as he was filming a movie.

Marian married Vernon “Jack” Williams in 1946. Marian and Jack settled in the close-knit town of Bagdad, Arizona, and raised their four children there. Marian retired from Cyprus Bagdad Copper Corp. as an accounts payable clerk. She was responsible for women being allowed to wear pants to work and she fought hard to accomplish equal pay. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi. Her faith in God was very strong and she passed this on to her children.

After retirement, the couple moved to Wikieup and started the Williams Nut Farm. The farm holds many treasured memories by all, but especially by their many grandchildren who helped pick pecans. After many happy years on the farm, they then made Kingman, Arizona, their home.

Marian and Jack spent their remaining years at the Pioneers Home in Prescott, Arizona. The Williams’ family would like to thank the Pioneers Home for their kindness and compassion during this time.

Marian leaves behind sons, Tommy (Cyndi), Tony (Jan), Terry (Shelly) and her only daughter, Tammy; grandchildren, Cathy, Bo, Jessica, Eric, Brooke, Josh, Chelsea, Logan, Rito, Lucas and Monroe; 30 great- grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. Our mother will be missed by many that knew her. She had an infectious laugh and a beautiful smile. She was described by a cousin as being the fun, cool, easygoing aunt that brightened the room as she laughed and told stories. She was the matriarch of our family; strong willed and yet very loving and caring. R.I.P. Mom and fly with the angels!

Services are pending at this time.

Chino Valley Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements.

