CASA Case of the Month: ‘Skyler’

A CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteer is needed to serve as an advocate for ten-year-old “Skyler.” The Department of Child Safety (DCS) took Skyler into custody because his parents were engaging in domestic violence and illegal drug use in his presence, placing Skyler at risk of harm. Additionally, the parents are unable to provide Skyler with the basic necessities of life. Skyler is currently placed in a foster home because there are no relatives willing and able to provide a placement for him.

Among the CASA volunteer’s responsibilities: Monitoring Skyler’s progress in his current placement; working with his DCS case manager and any service providers to ensure that he receives the appropriate services, such as educational and medical care; and making recommendations to the Court about a permanent outcome for Skyler. COVID-19 precautions are in place so that the CASA volunteer can be there for Skyler while staying safe.

Are you willing to give approximately 15-20 hours per month to advocate for an abused or neglected child in our community? No experience is necessary, and comprehensive training is provided at no cost to the volunteer advocate. Online training is available to keep everyone safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Once certification and training are complete, CASA volunteers spend time learning about the child and their needs, gathering information about the child’s circumstances, advocating for services for the child, and providing information to the Court about what is in the child’s best interest.

If you are interested in becoming a CASA volunteer and making a difference in the life of an abused or neglected child, please contact the CASA office at 928-771-3165.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The child’s name has been changed to protect the identities of those involved, and this child is not eligible for adoption at this time.