Arizona expands COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to ages 16+, starting in Maricopa, Pima and Yuma counties

Registration at Arizona’s state-operated COVID-19 vaccination sites in Maricopa, Pima and Yuma counties will be open to all Arizonans 16 and older beginning at 8 a.m. Wednesday, March 24, Gov. Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) announced Monday, March 22.

“Our goal has been and remains to get vaccine into the community as quickly, widely and equitably as possible,” Ducey stated in a news release. “Given a thorough review of vaccination data, anticipated vaccine supply, and current demand among prioritized groups, now is the time to take this critical next step.”

As of Monday morning, Arizona has administered 2,904,159 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to 1,831,456 individuals, including 1,136,413 who are fully vaccinated. According to ADHS, more than 58,000 appointments were still available at the state-run vaccine points of dispensing (PODs) in the larger Arizona counties.

The change announced Monday advances a hybrid approach that had been based on age and also has had counties vaccinating frontline essential workers. It applies to appointments still available for this week at state sites in Maricopa and Pima counties.

“We anticipate more and more vaccine reaching Arizona heading into April, making it possible now to expand prioritization,” said Dr. Cara Christ, director of the ADHS. “We have been flexible and nimble throughout, while expanding the availability of state sites to vaccinate large numbers of people rapidly.”

The state Health Department now opens appointments at 11 a.m. each Friday for State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona State University’s Phoenix Municipal Stadium in Tempe, Chandler-Gilbert Community College, the University of Arizona in central Tucson, and, as of this Friday, Yuma Civic Center in Yuma County.

State sites complement county vaccination programs and the growing availability of vaccine at pharmacies and federally qualified health centers participating in federal vaccination programs. Sites using the Pfizer vaccine, including those run by the state, can vaccinate those 16 and older. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccines, which are allocated to counties, are approved for those 18 and older.

YAVAPAI COUNTY VACCINE AVAILABILITY

On Tuesday, March 16, Yavapai County moved into Priority Phase 1C, making more local residents eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Residents eligible in Phase 1C include adults of any age with high-risk medical conditions, adults living in congregate settings as well as adults 55 and older.

Appointments are available for Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines in Yavapai County. Check the YCCHS Vaccine Information page for availability at the PODs, pharmacies and the schedule of clinics now available locally. Visit www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

The Yavapai County phone bank is fully staffed to answer questions or assist people without computers or an internet connection. Call 928-442-5103.

Information about all vaccination sites across Arizona can be found at azhealth.gov/findvaccine. The statewide COVID help line is 1-844-542-8201. Note: You can use the state's patient portal at podvaccine.azdhs.gov to make an appointment for a relative. The state's COVID-19 vaccine information website is azdhs.gov/COVID19Vaccines.

SCHOOLS REOPENING ROADMAP

In accordance with Ducey's Executive Order 2021-04, schools across Arizona were directed to offer both in-person and virtual instruction to students and families no later than March 15, 2021, or the Monday following spring break.

After the early closure of schools during the 2019-20 school year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, local education agencies (LEAs), schools and universities have been asked to prepare to reopen schools for in-person learning for the 2020-21 school year. The Arizona Department of Education (ADE) released the Roadmap for Reopening Schools to provide LEAs and schools the guidance necessary to create plans to reopen schools while reducing the risk of transmission among students and staff.

To learn more, visit www.azed.gov/covid-19/covid-19-roadmap-reopening-schools.

LOCAL CASE COUNT

Yavapai County reported 29 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths over the weekend. The county has tested 106,527 residents for COVID-19 with 18,299 positive cases, 6,838 recovered, and 486 deaths.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center is caring for four COVID-19 patients, Verde Valley Medical Center reports five COVID-19 patients, and the Prescott VA has no COVID patients.

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• Yavapai County COVID-19 vaccine information and appointment availability, visit www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID-19 Info: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Spectrum Healthcare Call Center: 928-414-8884.

• YRMC Help Line for vaccine support: 928-708-4556.

• County COVID-19 data, testing sites, guidelines and resources, visit www.yavapai.us/chs.

• COVID-19 Information en Español, visit https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home.