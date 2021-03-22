Adoption Spotlight: Nevaeh
Originally Published: March 22, 2021 7:35 p.m.
Nevaeh is an active girl who loves sports — especially football — and is known for her great sense of humor! She does well in school and enjoys drawing, reading and listening to music. Get to know Nevaeh and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 15, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 20, 2021
- Need2know: Get Air Trampoline Park moving into former Cost Plus World Market; Alpha Fortress Games opens in Chino Valley; The Squealing Hog food truck is open on Pecos Road
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 22, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 22, 2021
- Obituary: Danielle Moloney
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 15, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 18, 2021
- Yavapai County moves into Vaccine Priority Phase 1C, Spectrum announces mobile vaccine clinics
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 21, 2021
- Body of missing California woman recovered at Grand Canyon
- Need2Know: Iron Springs Cafe closes; Wendy’s coming to Prescott; Nick’s to remain open after car crashes into storefront
- Woman shot in head during altercation at Prescott Valley home, airlifted and survived
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 13, 2021
- Venomous spiders prompt temporary Michigan library shutdown
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 15, 2021
- Need2Know: Espresso Barn closes, but starts a ‘new endeavor’; W&Z Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar expects to open later this year; Landings, a new senior assisted living community, announces March 29 opening
- 10,100 fentanyl pills and meth worth nearly $200,000 seized during 3 traffic stops
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 28, 2021
- Arizona reports 563 additional COVID-19 cases, no new deaths; some pharmacy vaccine appointments available
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: