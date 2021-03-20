Obituary: Virginia Becker

Heaven gained an angel on Feb. 24, 2021, when Virginia Becker joined her husband, Charlie, and daughter, Diane. Born on May 11, 1932, in Iliff, Colorado, she made her way to Denver where she met Charles Becker. They married in 1960 and had a son and two daughters.

She enjoyed being a stay-at-home mother (and rearranging furniture while Charlie was out of town). They moved frequently for his work, but settled in Southern California for many years until retirement brought them to Prescott Valley. Sadly, she experienced the loss of her youngest daughter, aged 23, from cancer.

For much of her adult life, she was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas, reaching the post of Regent while in California and continuing her service to the organization at St. Germaine in Prescott Valley. The arrival of the Prescott Costco brought new life to her retirement as she found happiness in her new food demo job. This allowed her to talk to her heart’s content (something she was very good at) while serving delicious food. She was a very crafty lady who would often sell at craft shows around the area and enjoyed the happiness her creativity could bring to others.

A beloved sister, wife, mother and grandmother, she will be remembered by many for always sharing a smile. She is survived by her son, Douglas; daughter, Kathy; and granddaughter, Ashley.

A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Germaine Catholic Church on March 25, 2021, with a rosary starting at 10:30. The family will host an open house at her home for any friends who wish to stop by.

