Obituary: Roger A. Lyon Jr.

Roger A. Lyon Jr., 64, of Prescott, Arizona, son of Roger A. Lyon and Mary Woodford Lyon, passed away March 11, 2021.

He is survived by his daughter, Tatum Marie Lyon; ex-wife, Beth Reading; nieces, Holli Stack and Keli Openshaw; brother-in-law, David C. Maurer and sister, Nancy Lyon Maurer.

Roger grew up in central New Jersey and graduated from Wardlaw Country Day School in 1975. He attended a year of study at Hartwick College, then followed his family to Phoenix, where he studied at Arizona State University and Wynonna School of International Photography. His first love was photography and that led to 20 years as Senior Photographer with Allied Signal Aerospace (Honeywell) where he provided support for research and development in a wide number of projects.

He then worked at several photographic-related stores and businesses, primarily in the California and Colorado markets, including self-employment with Lyon Photography and Photibu Photography.

No public service is planned. Private burial will be in Sedona, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, donations in remembrance of Roger are encouraged to your favorite non-profit organizations.

