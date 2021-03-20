OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, March 20
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Roger A. Lyon Jr.

Roger A. Lyon Jr.

Roger A. Lyon Jr.

Originally Published: March 20, 2021 6:40 p.m.

Roger A. Lyon Jr., 64, of Prescott, Arizona, son of Roger A. Lyon and Mary Woodford Lyon, passed away March 11, 2021.

He is survived by his daughter, Tatum Marie Lyon; ex-wife, Beth Reading; nieces, Holli Stack and Keli Openshaw; brother-in-law, David C. Maurer and sister, Nancy Lyon Maurer.

Roger grew up in central New Jersey and graduated from Wardlaw Country Day School in 1975. He attended a year of study at Hartwick College, then followed his family to Phoenix, where he studied at Arizona State University and Wynonna School of International Photography. His first love was photography and that led to 20 years as Senior Photographer with Allied Signal Aerospace (Honeywell) where he provided support for research and development in a wide number of projects.

He then worked at several photographic-related stores and businesses, primarily in the California and Colorado markets, including self-employment with Lyon Photography and Photibu Photography.

No public service is planned. Private burial will be in Sedona, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, donations in remembrance of Roger are encouraged to your favorite non-profit organizations.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Roger’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Obituary: Roger A. Peña Jr.
Obituary: Virgil E. Heard Jr.
Obituary: Roger Curtis Broyles
Obituary: Geraldine Marie Meyer
Obituary: Roger Terry Schick

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries