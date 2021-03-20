Obituary: Robert Arnold Nichol

Robert Arnold Nichol, of Prescott, Arizona, formerly of Claremont, California, and Lake Havasu City, Arizona, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 17, 2021, at Circle of Life Care Home, in Prescott, at the age of 81 years.

Robert was born Jan. 25, 1940, the first of two children at Hollywood Presbyterian Hospital in California. His parents were Arnold and Christine Nichol.

He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Cynthia; his sister, Beverly Nichol; daughter, Crystal O’Laughlin (Bill); son, Robert Nichol (Benita); grandchildren, Cheyenne, Clint and Dallas Nichol, John O’Laughlin; and Cynthia’s daughters, Tracy Kuethe (Steve) and Rindy Miller. His beloved daughter, Cheryl Nichol, and beloved grandson, Nicholas O’Laughlin, preceded him in death.

Robert had a wonderful childhood, raised in a hand-built stone house in Claremont, California, along with his sister, Beverly, both parents, paternal grandparents and one paternal great-grandfather.

After graduating from high school, he joined the Marine Corps. He was stationed in Okinawa and was able to visit surrounding areas in that area. He served a two-year commitment as an Ammunitions Technician and a skilled Marksman.

After completing his Marine Corps service, he married his high school sweetheart, Carol Gunski. They had three beautiful children together.

“Bob” worked during and after high school at his father’s family owned gasoline station. During his time there, his father had a contract to service the California Highway Patrol vehicles, sparking his interest in police work. While during his time of training at the Police Academy, he was also trained as a fireman. He had exciting tales about cross-training.

Bob also earned a degree in Criminology at Fullerton State College. He achieved the rank of Lieutenant on the Claremont Police Department and served his community well.

As time went along, Bob met his current wife, of 20 years, Cynthia Orsborn. Together they brought Bob’s three adult children and Cynthia’s two adult daughters to the marriage.

Bob enjoyed his Starting Point (Vineyard) Church in Prescott, biking, hiking, riding ATVs and walking the Prescott mall with his wife.

Bob’s remains were cremated per his request and will be interred with Military Honors at the Prescott National Cemetery at a later date. Memorials may be sent to Starting Point Church, if desired: Starting Point Church, P.O. Box 11713, Prescott, AZ 86301.

Information was provided by the family.