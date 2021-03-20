Obituary: Rev. Hilton Herbert McCabe

Rev. Hilton Herbert McCabe was born in Wendell, Idaho, Jan. 27, 1936, to Herbert Louis McCabe and Mary Ellen (Mayme) Klaas McCabe.

He graduated eighth grade from St. Edwards Catholic School in Twin Falls, Idaho, and one year later entered Holy Redeemer Seminary in Oakland, California, in 1951. He was ordained a Redemptorist Priest in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, in 1961. He served as Vocation Recruiter for West Coast Redemptorists and fundraiser from 1962-1965. He entered Loyola College in Los Angeles, obtaining a Master of Arts Degree in Communications (radio, TV, film) from 1965-1968. He served as an editor on the San Francisco Monitor newspaper for the Archdiocese of San Francisco from 1968-1969. He took a leave-of-absence from the priesthood while teaching radio, TV, film and acting as producer, director, writer for the KUAT radio and TV department at the University of Arizona in Tucson from 1969-1971.

He married Sandra S. Weinrich on June 12, 1971. He entered the Lutheran Church – Missouri Synod Concordia Seminary in St. Louis, Missouri, in 1971. He was ordained a Lutheran Pastor in 1972 and was a pastor at Bethel Lutheran Church in Glenshaw, Pennsylvania, and that year co-authored with Sandy the book, “Love Letters of Herb and Sandy McCabe,” through Concordia Publishing House of St. Louis, Missouri, and Pyramid Press of New York. He also was pastor of churches in Wendell and Gooding, Idaho, from 1975-1983. He then moved to Watertown, Wisconsin, where he was Public Relations Director for Bethesda Lutheran Homes and Services, Inc. from 1983-1986. He then became Director of Electronic Media for Bethesda from 1986 until his retirement in 1998. Bethesda is a not-for-profit Lutheran corporation for the care and treatment of people with mental retardation in the midwestern, southern and eastern United States.

In 2002, he moved with his wife, Sandy to Prescott, Arizona, where he enjoyed writing, golf, hiking, photography, and travel.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra S. McCabe; three sons, Dr. Stephen M. (Beth) of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, Brian N. of Arco, Idaho, and Dr. Mark R. of La Crosse, Wisconsin; grandson, Addison E. of Oshkosh; sister, Mary Murray of Twin Falls, Idaho; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his brothers, Dr. Fred J. McCabe, Allan (Buzz) McCabe and Bill Adkins.

Interment will be held at Riverside Cemetery, P.O. Box 1703, Fargo, North Dakota 58102. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign Herb’s guestbook and share a memory with the family.