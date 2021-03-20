OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, March 20
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Peter Marshall

Peter Marshall

Peter Marshall

Originally Published: March 20, 2021 7:10 p.m.

Peter Marshall, long-time Prescott Valley resident, passed away at the Northern Arizona VA Hospital on March 15, 2021. He had recently been honored on his 100th birthday with a drive-by salute by the Legion Riders.

Peter was the 10th of 12 Marshall children raised on a small farm in Long Lane, Missouri, and the last surviving member of that family. He joined the Navy in 1939 and trained as a hospital corpsman. In January 1941, he was assigned to the U.S. Naval Hospital on the small Pacific island of Guam and served as an operating room instrument nurse.

Guam was invaded by the Japanese on Dec. 8, 1941, and all the American military were taken prisoner, transported to Japan and held in POW camps for the duration of World War II. Peter was liberated in August 1945. His memoirs of this time — 1,368 Days, An American POW in WWII Japan — was published in 1995.

photo

Faye and Peter Marshall

Peter was married to Faye Elder for 67 years, until her death in 2013. They met on a blind date arranged by family members and it was love at first sight. They married 4 months later on March 17, 1946. Peter had reenlisted in the Navy and began training as a Pharmacist Mate. Shortly after they were married he was diagnosed with tuberculosis as a result of his years in captivity. It took two lengthy hospitalizations and surgery to resolve.

Peter and Faye moved to Phoenix in late 1948 and he attended Arizona State University on the GI Bill, where he received a BS in Science. He was employed at the Arizona State Health Laboratory in Phoenix for 26 years, where he retired as head of the serology department.

In retirement, he and Faye enjoyed bowling, volunteering at several senior centers, and traveling to visit family. He was an avid bridge player. They moved to Prescott Valley in 1992.

Peter is survived by daughters, Cynthia Hopkins and Beverly Doyle and their husbands. He has two grandchildren, Erin Adams and Keith Coffee, and six great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held on March 25, 2021, at 9 a.m. at Affordable Burial and Cremation in Chino Valley, Arizona. A formal procession will then depart to the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix. Graveside service with full military honors will be held at 12:30 p.m. A vaulted burial alongside his beloved wife will follow.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

World War II POW’s story now a book
WWII survivor of Japanese war camp shares his story
Upbringing, desire to 'survive with honor' got Prescott Valley man through POW ordeal
Obituary: Faye Louise Marshall
World War II POW Peter Marshall turns 100

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries