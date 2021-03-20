OFFERS
News Tips

Obituary: John McKeirnan

John McKeirnan

John McKeirnan

Originally Published: March 20, 2021 7 p.m.

On March 9, 2021, John McKeirnan, amazing husband and dad of two children, passed away at the age of 78. His daughter, Renee, and wife, Sheryl, were by his side. John was born July 19, 1942, to John and Florence in Pomeroy, Washington. After marrying Sheryl in 1965 they moved to Spokane, Washington, where they raised two children, Aaron and Renee.

John attended a trade school in Spokane and was a diesel mechanic for the city of Spokane for over 30 years. Upon his retirement he took up a second career as a courtesy clerk (known back then as box boys) for Albertsons. The people would ask for John to take their groceries to their car just so they could visit with him. In his retirement, John enjoyed Geocaching, the state of Oregon, the back country of Arizona and even parts of Europe. He competed in the Senior Olympics in several states. He also loved feeding his birds and enjoyed many hours of observing them from his kitchen window. He and Sheryl were able to take some great trips around the country and overseas.

John loved volunteering. He volunteered with the Special Olympics in Oregon, and, on moving to Prescott, he volunteered at Yavapai Community College as an usher and in the kitchen at the Prescott Valley Senior Center. He was also always helping out in his community of the Villages. John touched so many people everywhere he lived and will be deeply missed.

John was predeceased by his father, John; mother, Florence and son, Aaron. He is survived by wife, Sheryl; daughter, Renee; son-in-law, Mike; sister, Barbara, and brother-in-law, Paul; and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Casa Senior Center in Prescott Valley, 9360 E. Manzanita Circle, Prescott Valley AZ 86314.

Information was provided by the family.

