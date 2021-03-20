ADHS: Yavapai adds 33 more COVID cases, four deaths overnight

Yavapai County, as of Friday, March 19, has administered 101,607 doses of vaccine for the COVID-19 virus, with 59,651 residents receiving one dose, and 43,086 people fully vaccinated, or 25.7% of the county’s population.

More than 1,000 doses were given on Thursday, YCCHS reported.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services dashboard, on Saturday morning, Yavapai saw 33 additional COVID cases and four deaths overnight.

Across the state, ADHS reported 735 new cases and 42 deaths since Friday. All told, the state has recorded 835,765 cases and 16,733 deaths since the pandemic began.

VACCINES

Check the YCCHS Vaccine Information page for availability at the Points of Dispensing (PODs), pharmacies and the schedule of clinics now available on the page at www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

Both Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) and Spectrum Healthcare have appointments available, YCCHS said.

The Yavapai County Phone Bank is closed on Fridays, reopening at 9 a.m. on Monday.

The POD at Findlay Toyota Event Center location has been moved this weekend to the AZ Dermatology offices, 3001 Main St., Suite 1E, Prescott Valley.

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• Yavapai County COVID-19 vaccine information and appointment availability, visit www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID-19 Info: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Spectrum Healthcare Call Center: 928-414-8884.

• YRMC Help Line for vaccine support: 928-708-4556.

• County COVID-19 data, testing sites, guidelines and resources: www.yavapai.us/chs.

• COVID-19 Information en Español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home.