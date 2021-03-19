OFFERS
New vaccine information pages added to state COVID-19 data dashboard

The state's COVID-19 dashboard that shows vaccine efforts and other information can be found online at, www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (Screenshot)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: March 19, 2021 12:39 p.m.

The state's online COVID-19 dashboard has new pages that provide more focused data about Arizona vaccine efforts, including administration by race and ethnicity

According to a news release from Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS), the state health department's reporting regarding COVID-19 continues to evolve as they collect additional data and better determine what information is most useful to understand how the virus is impacting Arizonans.

With this evolution, Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) has updated their dashboard with new pages that show Race and Ethnicity Vaccine Administration, COVID-19 Vaccinations by County, and Vaccine Prioritization pages.

"The ADHS data dashboard has evolved to display new elements in an understandable format based on the various types of COVID-19 data the department receives," YCCHS said in the release.

In addition, the ADHS dashboard that indicates the level of community spread in each county was updated Thursday, March 18, for the two weeks ending February 28. For Yavapai County, it shows 46 cases per 100K, a 3.4% positivity rate, and 2.3% of reported hospital visits were with COVID-like illnesses.

The state's COVID-19 dashboard that shows vaccine efforts and other information can be found online at, www.azdhs.gov/covid-19.

COUNTY VACCINE UPDATE

Yavapai County has administered 101,607 doses of vaccine, with 59,651 residents receiving one dose, and 43,086 people fully vaccinated, or 25.7% of the county’s population. More than 1,000 doses were given on Thursday, YCCHS reported.

Check the YCCHS Vaccine Information page for availability at the Points of Dispensing (PODs), pharmacies and the schedule of clinics now available on the page at www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

Both Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) and Spectrum Healthcare have appointments available, YCCHS said.

The Yavapai County Phone Bank is closed on Fridays, reopening at 9 a.m. on Monday.

The POD at Findlay Toyota Event Center location will be moved this weekend, March 20 and 21, to the AZ Dermatology offices, 3001 Main Street, Suite 1E in Prescott Valley, and is closed today, March 19.

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

COUNTY CASE NUMBERS

Yavapai County reports 27 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths overnight.

The county has tested 105,956 residents for COVID-19 with 18,270 positive cases, 6,838 recovered, and 483 deaths, with a net case count of +115. Only one death was reported from this week, YCCHS said in the release.

YRMC is caring for 10 COVID-19 patients, eight on the West campus, and two on the East campus. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports two COVID-19 patient, and the Prescott VA has no COVID patients.

Top chart shows total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state by county. Bottom chart shows increase in cases overnight or since the county's last report. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• Yavapai County COVID-19 vaccine information and appointment availability: www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID-19 Info: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Spectrum Healthcare Call Center: 928-414-8884

• YRMC Help Line for vaccine support: 928-708-4556

• County COVID-19 data, testing sites, guidelines and resources: www.yavapai.us/chs

• COVID-19 Information en Español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home

