Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, March 18
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Yavapai County reports only 4 new COVID-19 cases overnight
COVID UPDATE

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

Originally Published: March 18, 2021 12:21 p.m.

According to Yavapai County Community Health Services, only four new cases of COVID-19 were reported overnight.

Since the start of the pandemic, the county has tested 105,790 residents for COVID-19 with 18,155 positive cases, 7,606 recovered, and 477 deaths, YCCHS stated in a Thursday, March 18 news release.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center is caring for eight COVID-19 patients, five on the West campus, and three on the East campus. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports one COVID-19 patient, and the Prescott VA has no COVID patients.

Residents can check the YCCHS Vaccine Information page for appointment availability at the Points of Dispensing (PODs), as well as local pharmacies listed on the Pharmacy Information page at www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine. If you do not have internet/computer, call 928-442-5103 for assistance.

photo

Top chart shows total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state by county. Bottom chart shows increase in cases overnight or since the county's last report. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• Yavapai County COVID-19 vaccine information and appointment availability: www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID-19 Info: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Spectrum Healthcare Call Center: 928-414-8884

• YRMC Help Line for vaccine support: 928-708-4556

• County COVID-19 data, testing sites, guidelines and resources: www.yavapai.us/chs

• COVID-19 Information en Español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home

Information provided by Yavapai County Community Health Services.

