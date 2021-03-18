Obituary: Danielle Moloney
Originally Published: March 18, 2021 5:14 p.m.
Danielle Moloney, 36 years, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away gently on March 12, 2021.
Danielle will be reposing in her home, on Sunday, March 21, 2021, from 3 to 7 p.m. A Funeral Mass to be held on Monday, March 22, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 150 Fleury St., Prescott. She will be laid to rest at the Arizona Pioneers’ Home Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.
