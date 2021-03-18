OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, March 18
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Deputy’s foot pursuit leads to arrest of warrant suspect in Yarnell
YCSO seeks information

25-year-old Jessica Nodal. (YCSO)

Originally Published: March 18, 2021 2:55 p.m.

On Monday, March 15, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) deputies in the community of Yarnell arrested 25-year-old Jessica Nodal after a brief foot pursuit and Taser deployment, according to a news release.

Deputies were aware Nodal had two warrants, one out of Arizona and the other from California for assault with a deadly weapon. Deputies were alerted by a 911 call to Nodal’s location in Yarnell around 4:30 p.m. and after a search of the area, Nodal was found on Shrine Road by a YCSO Patrol supervisor.

When the supervisor attempted to arrest Nodal, she took off while yelling “I have a gun” several times, according to the news release. The supervisor gave chase eventually finding Nodal hiding in a bush.

Nodal was directed to make herself visible and failed to do so. Aided by use of a Taser from an assisting deputy, Nodal was arrested. No firearms were found.

Nodal had dropped a backpack during the foot pursuit, which was recovered and found to contain more than a gram of methamphetamine and numerous Oxycodone pills, the YCSO reported. She was booked on both warrants and several drug charges.

Deputies are also investigating Nodal’s involvement in criminal activity in Yarnell area and the YCSO is asking the public to call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 if they have additional information. Anyone may also submit a tip online at yavapaisw.com.

Information provided by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

