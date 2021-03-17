OFFERS
Obituary: Mary E. Holleman

Mary E. Holleman and her husband Peter

Mary E. Holleman and her husband Peter

Originally Published: March 17, 2021 7:59 p.m.

Mary E. Holleman, 84, of Clearwater, FL, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2021 surrounded by her loved ones.

Mary, born on April 29th, 1936 to Alma Blanche Cammack and Charles Francis Evans in Deadwood, SD, immediately brought joy and laughter into the world. She was the sister to two loving brothers, Chuck and Jim Evans. She was honoured Queen of Job’s Daughters in high school and was the best sight-reader for piano in town.

After graduating from Rapid City High School, Mary went on to pursue a bachelors degree in Education at the University of South Dakota. After, Mary taught English at a high school in Rapid City. She was just a few years older than her students. Mary loved teaching and later would lovingly correct her children’s grammar.

While in high school, she met Peter W. Holleman and the two were inseparable from that point on. Mary and Peter were married for over thirty-two years and had three children, Judy, Bill, and Susan Holleman.

After her husband passed away, she moved to Prescott, AZ to be with her friend, Sam Ruiz. There, she met Bill Druce and spent many years traveling and having fun. She lived in Prescott from 1990 to 2010.

Mary was a fiercely dedicated mom to all of her children, raising all three in a loving home filled with fresh baked goods and homemade clothes. Family came first to Mary, a value she instilled in all those around her. The hole left by her absence is impossible to fill.

The family will be having a virtual service via Zoom on March 20, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. EST. If you would like to attend, please email CatherineCdotte419@gmail.com. Additionally, Mary has a memorial Facebook group “In loving Memory of Mary Holleman.” Please join to see and share some stories and pictures of Mary.”

Information was provided by the family.

