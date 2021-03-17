Obituary: John William Cleary

John William Cleary passed away on March 10, 2021, at the age of 74, after a long and courageous battle against prostate and esophageal cancer. His fight began in January of 2013 and, even at the very end of his life, he never quit fighting. He fostered hope for a cure and that his fight would help save the lives of other cancer patients.

John was born on March 6, 1947 in Glendale, California to Kathleen Donahue Cleary and John E. Cleary. John was a twin and, sadly, his twin brother, Tommy passed away within days of their birth. Even though Tommy passed away, John always felt his brother was near, guiding him through life.

John grew up with his three siblings, Nancy, Joel and Jim, in San Diego and Tujunga, CA. He would often reminisce of his childhood years and the fun he would have playing, and teasing, his siblings. Growing up, he also had many friends. He was a skinny boy who often came home with scraped knees after an entire day playing with his friends on bicycles, usually wearing a mischievous smile on his face when he walked through the front door.

After graduating from Verdugo Hills High School, John briefly attended a local community college. In 1966, he was drafted and attended basic training for the United States Army. After training, he was sent to Fort Dix and was asked to choose between the left or right side of the barracks. He chose the left side. At that time, he was given his deployment orders to Germany, while his comrades on the right side of the barracks were deployed to Vietnam. He was stationed in Germany for two years and his military obligation ended in 1972.

Serving in the United States Army added a great deal of purpose in John’s life. He was extremely proud to be a veteran and demonstrated his support to various veteran groups, which directly benefited those who served. John’s father, mother, brother, and son also serve(d) in the United States Army. John later graduated from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, CA with a bachelor’s degree in Accounting. He had three children (Lisa, Monique, and Mark) with his first wife, Kathy. They lived primarily in Petaluma, CA. John worked for Pacific Bell and retired after over 35 years. In 1987, during one of his many work commutes into the city (San Francisco), he met his current wife, Trish. After only a few laughs and a couple of drinks, they realized they were soul mates.

John and Trish moved to Prescott, AZ in 2005 where they built their dream lives. They married in their living room, a month after moving into their custom-made forever home. They surrounded themselves with life-long friends and created loving memories.

John and Trish moved to Surprise, AZ in September of 2020 for medical reasons, as well as to be closer to family. They created a peaceful life in their new home, with their four-legged son, Hunter. John spent the remaining months of his life surrounded with love and support from family and friends.

John Cleary will be dearly missed and, in honor of his memory, “It’s good to be the King.” John Cleary

John is survived by his wife, Trish Tonge; his brothers, Joel Cleary and Jeff Cleary; his sister, Jamie Cleary; Brenda Cleary, mother of Jeff and Jamie; daughters, Lisa Cleary and Monique Cleary, and her husband, Kenneth Safsten; son, Mark Cleary, and his wife, Stephanie Cleary; granddaughters, Haley Safsten, Eliza Cleary-Cordero, Katya Safsten and Peyton Cleary; grandsons, Connor Safsten, Rowan Cleary-Cordero and William Cleary; Hunter B. Cleary, furry son; Lily, Zoe, Bandit, Timber and Dulie, furry granddogs. John was preceded in death by, his mother, Kathleen (Katie) Donahue Cleary; his father, John E. Cleary; his sister, Nancy Cleary and his brothers, Tommy Cleary and James (Jim) Cleary.

Memorial services will be virtual only. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a cause close to your heart. Arrangements are entrusted to Surprise Funeral Care of Surprise, Arizona.