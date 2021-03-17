Obituary: James Kevin Earp
James Kevin Earp, 61 of Milford Center, Ohio, died peacefully March 10, 2021 at the James Cancer hospital after an extended battle with cancer. He was born March 13, 1959 in Fairmont, West Virginia, the son of the late Shirley Mae (Burnett) Shaffer and James Francy Earp.
He is survived by his wife, Pamela (Wenning) Earp, whom he married June 20, 1987; son, Stephen Earp, Milford Center; brother, Gregory (Ellen) Earp, Grove City, and niece, Susan Earp, as well as uncles, aunts, cousins and other extended family members.
Kevin’s younger years were spent in Fairmont, West Virginia, Washington Court House, and Columbus. Kevin graduated from The Ohio State University with a Business Degree and spent many years working for the university. He later attended school at Ohio Northern University and received a Doctorate in Law. Kevin maintained a private practice law office in Ohio for a short time and then moved to Prescott Valley, Arizona where he worked in child law for the state Attorney General’s office. He loved practicing law and fighting for kids. Then he began writing cozy mysteries, publishing 5 books, and establishing himself as an author with a loyal following that clamored for more books.
Kevin loved his family, adventuring, learning new things, trying new hobbies, talking with people, fishing, and Arizona. He was a member of the Richwood Church of Christ and served on multiple mission trips to the White Mountain Apache Reservation in Show Low, Arizona. He never met a stranger and never shied away from a challenge. Kevin never hesitated to stand up for what he believed was right. He was always looking for new ways to use the many talents God had given him and would go boldly where he was led. Because of that, his life impacted others across the United States.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at a later date. Memorial Gifts may be given to Without Reservations Ministries, P.O. Box 486, Show Low, AZ 85902 (or through Givelify.com), Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, P.O. Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018
Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.stofcheck-ballinger.com.
