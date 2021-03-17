OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Obituary: Billie Marie Boggio Busse

Billie Marie Boggio Busse

Billie Marie Boggio Busse

Originally Published: March 17, 2021 8:05 p.m.

Billie Marie Boggio Busse, age 85, passed away at her home on March 12, 2021 in Prescott, Arizona. Billie lost her valiant four year battle with breast cancer and acute lymphoma. Billie was born in Kansas. She was the youngest of five daughters, Madeline Supancic, Lucille Werberger, Marie Keearns, and Renelde Boggio. Billie was the daughter of loving parents; Appolaxine (Hiersoux) and William Boggio. Billie grew up and attended school in Girard, Kansas. Billie moved to California to go to college and married Ronald Busse of Arma, Kansas.

Billie Marie was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, and her husband of sixty-six years, Ronald. Ronald died in October 2020. Billie is survived by her daughter, Roni Marie and her grandson, Brian Rochester and several nieces and nephews.

Billie Marie and her husband moved to Prescott from Downey, California after retiring.

Billie served and retired after many years with the Downey Unified School District. In the nearly two decades Billie resided in Prescott she belonged to several clubs, Mah Jongg, bunco, and the Noon Lioness.

Billie was proud to be a Lioness and to be involved in supporting numerous worthwhile local charities. Billie received the Melvin Jones Fellow Award for her dedicated humanitarian services from the Lions Club International Foundation. Billie made many friends and acquaintances in Prescott. She valued and appreciated each one.

It was Billie’s wish to visit Hawaii one more time with her daughter. She spoke of it often in the short time she was in remission from cancer but then the COVID pandemic hit which prevented their travel plans.

Keeping to that promise, Billie’s life will be celebrated in a private ceremony, at a later date at her final place of rest, at the Valley of the Temples Memorial Park Cemetery in Kaneohe, Hawaii.

Donations honoring Billie may be made to her favorite charity, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929 or to the Boggio family church, The Christian Church of Girard, 119 N. Summit St., Girard, Kansas 66743. Billie’s love and kindness will always be felt and never forgotten. Her family and friends will love and miss her always. In our deepest sorrow we take some solace in knowing that her pain is finally over.

~ Rest in peace, dear sweet mom. ~

Information was provided by the family.

