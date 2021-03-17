Obituary: Betty Rose Anders Yahnke

Betty Rose Anders Yahnke passed away on Dec. 31, 2020, at the age of 84. She was born on January 15, 1936, to Velma and Ray Anders.

Survivors include, son, Gary Kent Yahnke (Tracy); daughter, Leni Pappas Yahnke (Greg) and 4 grandchildren, Tyler Yahnke, Nikki Yahnke, Keenan Pappas and Hayden Pappas. She is preceded in death by her beloved son, Christopher R. Yahnke.

Thank you to the wonderful staff and caregivers at Circle of Life for the amazing and kind care they gave to our Mother. A Celebration of Life has been held in Phoenix. Please consider donation to Alzheimers Association or Hospice of the Valley.

