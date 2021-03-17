OFFERS
COVID-19 Hotline created for Prescott Gateway Mall vaccination clinic
County creates list of all upcoming vaccination clinics

There are several COVID-19 vaccination Points of Dispensing (PODs) operating in Yavapai County, including the Prescott Gateway Mall, Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley and Spectrum Healthcare in Cottonwood. (AP file photo)



By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: March 17, 2021 2:41 p.m.

Dignity Health, Yavapai Regional Medical Center has launched a COVID-19 Hotline to serve YRMC’s Vaccination Clinic at Prescott Gateway Mall.

According to a news release from Dignity Health,YRMC, the new hotline provides vaccine scheduling assistance and basic information about the mall vaccination clinic, or point of distribution (POD).

YRMC COVID-19 Hotline operators can assist callers with:

• Scheduling a COVID-19 vaccination at Prescott Gateway Mall for people who don’t have access to a computer.

• Answering questions about the COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Prescott Gateway Mall (e.g., the location of the clinic, what to bring to your vaccination appointment and other basic questions related to YRMC’s vaccination POD.

“YRMC is pleased to offer this COVID-19 Hotline for the Vaccination Clinic at Prescott Gateway Mall,” said Ken Boush, director of marketing and communications, Dignity Health, YRMC. “Our hotline operators are available to answer basic but important questions about YRMC’s Vaccination Clinic and to help folks without computer access schedule their vaccination appointments.”

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment online at any area COVID-19 vaccination site, visit the Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) vaccine website at www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID- 19/Vaccine.

Residents can call the new hotline from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 928-708-4556.

Messages left during non-operation hours will be returned as promptly as possible, the news release stated.

photo

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

YAVAPAI COUNTY

With Yavapai County now in Priority Phase 1C and offering vaccines to ages 55+, more people can schedule their appointments. Check the YCCHS Vaccine Information page for availability at area PODs and pharmacies. A Pharmacy Information page link can be found at www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine. Residents who do not have internet service or a computer can also call the county hotline at 928-442-5103 for assistance.

The Community Health Center of Yavapai’s (CHCY) clinics in Paulden and Cordes Lakes are now fully booked, YCCHS said in a news release Wednesday, March 17. CHCY will be planning a clinic in Mayer with the date to be announced.

Spectrum Healthcare is also offering outreach clinics in Congress, Yarnell, Wilhoit and Jerome this month, with clinics in Ash Fork, Seligman, and Camp Verde in April. To schedule an appointment, go to www.spectrumhg.org/town (i.e. www.spectrumhg.org/congress) or call the Spectrum Call Center at 928-414-8884.

Document

List of upcoming vaccination clinics

Download .PDF

The Yavapai Count Board of Supervisors has created a chart showing these and other upcoming vaccination clinics in the county. Click on the document icon embedded in this posted story to view, download or print the chart.

Yavapai County reported 11 new COVID-19 cases overnight. The county has tested 105,583 residents for COVID-19 with 18,151 positive cases, 7,606 recovered, and 477 deaths. Cross-referencing cases for duplicates and classification of the late-reported cases by a local medical facility continues for a net +8 cases, YCCHS said.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center is caring for six COVID-19 patients, three on the West campus, and three on the East campus. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports one COVID-19 patient, and the Prescott VA has no COVID patients.

photo

Top chart shows total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state by county. Bottom chart shows increase in cases overnight or since the county's last report. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• Yavapai County COVID-19 vaccine information and appointment availability: www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID-19 Info: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Spectrum Healthcare Call Center: 928-414-8884

• YRMC Help Line for vaccine support: 928-708-4556

• County COVID-19 data, testing sites, guidelines and resources: www.yavapai.us/chs

• COVID-19 Information en Español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home

