Church News: March 18, 2021

Prescott Corps of The Salvation Army, 237 S. Montezuma, invites everyone to join us in person at 9:30 a.m. for adult and children’s Sunday School. Worship begins at 11 a.m.; also streaming on our Facebook page. The sermon for Sunday, March 21, will be “Window of Forgiveness.”

All are welcome! Chino Valley United Methodist Church services the fifth Sunday of Lent, March 21; 10 a.m. online at www.chinovalleyumc.org; 9 and 11 a.m. with communion at 735 E. Road 1 South, Chino Valley. Face coverings required. Pastor Bob’s message: “Healing of the Centurions Servant.”

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship — Join us in-person/online at 8:45/10:30 (masks required). Pastor Matt teaches: “You Are in a Secret War” (Daniel 10). What is real goes beyond what we physically see. The Bible says that we are in a spiritual (secret) war. Come learn how we engage in this fight.

Unity of Prescott — Sunday services are currently online only, www.unityprescott.org. Rev. Richard Rogers’ message, 9 a.m. Sunday, March 21, is “I Am The Vine.” Join us for a live Easter Sunday service at 11 a.m. at “Theater on the Green” in Prescott Valley, right behind the Prescott Valley Library.

Alliance Bible Church — We are open! You are welcome! Kids ministries! Sunday service is at 9:30 a.m. Pastor John’s message will be on “A First Step Toward Holy Living.” Coffee fellowship after the service. 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. 928-776-1549, Livestream: www.abcprescott.com.

The greatest is our Lord Jesus, who loves us to death. Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. savinggracelutherancvaz.org. 928-636-9533. 10 a.m. Sunday Worship; 11:30 a.m. “Closer Look”; 4 p.m. Tuesdays, “Is Genesis History?” and 4 p.m. Wednesdays Lenten Worship, “Return to the Lord” series. CDC guidelines followed.

Mountain Reformed Church holds services each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at the Prescott Valley Library Auditorium. On March 21 we will have special music by our Sanctuary Choir, Linda Hoover and Ryan Gastonguay. Pastor Joseph Place will present a message from John 12:20-33. Visit http://www.mountainreformed.org for more information.

“Welcome Spring — The Season Of Renewal.” Join Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship 11 a.m. March 21. Local musicians Tom and Christa Agostino will reflect on the nature and supreme power of renewal and change with the spoken word, inspirational songs and poetry. Zoom meeting: PUUF.net; click Sunday Services tab; scroll down.

Shabbat VaYikra starts Leviticus. Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org, meets to discuss atoning, gratitude, expiation, peace! Firstborn prayers March 25. Free: 5781 calendars and 100% cotton masks available upon request. Call for links, details. Consultations, Torah discussions by phone, online, email and poste. 928-237-0390, 227-0582, ansheitorah@cableone.net. Sell chometz! Get vaccinated! Safety first!

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 2000 Shepherds Lane, call 928-778-4499 to register; Saturdays, 5:30 p.m.; Sundays, 8, 10 and noon. Masks required. Live streamed via Facebook at 10 a.m. Food Pantry drop-off donations Thursdays, 2 to 4 p.m.; Serving the quad-city communities Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon. Everyone welcome.

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets in Prescott online at 10 a.m. Sunday, March 21. Visit www.prescottuu.org to join. “Wisdom of the Spring Equinox.” Rev. Patty Willis joins with congregation members to explore this important event. How can we turn to the Earth to find balance in our lives?

The Center for Spiritual Living, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Services currently streamed online only at https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or CSL Prescott on YouTube; Meditation at 10:10 followed by Service featuring inspiring local musicians at 10:30.

Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott — Sunday services and Sunday School are at 10 a.m.; Wednesday services are at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Tuesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 and Thursdays from 10 to noon. All are welcome!

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott — Please join us Friday, March 19, for Shabbat Services at 5 p.m. (Zoom). Contact us if you have a child interested in attending religious school. Please enquire about our upcoming Passover services. Call 928-708-0018 or email office@brithshalom-az.org for more information.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley — Sunday service times: 8 a.m., Traditional/Sanctuary; 9:30 a.m., Worship Café/Trinity Hall; 11 a.m., Praise Service/Sanctuary; Lenten Service, Wednesdays at 4 p.m., Sanctuary.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church continues to worship online at www.emmanuellutheranpv.org. We are continuing our free takeout lunch on the second and fourth Fridays of each month.

Countryside Chapel, 9766 E. Highway 69, Prescott Valley, remains open. Join at 6 p.m. Fridays for our study in Revelation and 10 a.m. Sundays for our regular service. We are also live streaming at www.ccpvaz.com. We are a non-denominational church and love our community.

Heights Church is open, and Sunday gatherings are happening online and in person. We’re excited to come together as we find the purpose we have been created for. Join us Sunday, in-person at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. or online at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. Visit heightschurch.com for more information.

Yahshua Mayim Chayim Ministry (YMCM) is the Sacred Name, Hebraic Roots, Torah Observant Congregation in Northern Arizona proclaiming biblical truth, as it was taught by Yahshua and His disciples. YMCM obeys and teaches the Commandments of Yahweh and Yahshua Ha Mashiach. Pastor Jun Francke, 928-277-7215, www.ymcm.org/contact-us/.

Firm Foundation Bible Church offers great expository preaching Sundays at 10 a.m. Youth group Wednesdays at 6 p.m. and adult bible study Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Find us at 8933 Florentine Road, Prescott Valley, and firmfoundationpv.org.

Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott. Live-streaming worship on Facebook, Saturdays at 5 p.m., Sundays at 9 and 10:30 a.m., Prayer time weekdays at 2 p.m., Slow Spanish Devotionals on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. Follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/prescottumc/videos. 928-778-1950.

Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and Kids’ Church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Parish — Saturday Vigil, 5 p.m.; Sunday, 7 a.m.; 9 a.m. (live streamed); 11 a.m.; 1 p.m. (Spanish); 5 p.m. Social distancing and masks required. Confessions: Mondays, 11 a.m. to noon; Wednesdays, 6 to 7 p.m.; Saturdays, 3 to 4 p.m. Live-streaming is on Facebook and www.sacredheartprescott.com. 928-445-3141.

Pleasant Valley Church of Christ, 2820 Willow Creek Road, Prescott, invites you to attend our worship service on Sundays at 11 a.m. and Bible studies Sundays at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. We have no creed but Christ. 928-771-1218.

First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, continues to worship virtually. Recorded worship services are available on the church website, fccprescott.org. Weekly Bible Study and fellowship gatherings are held on Zoom. For details, please call the church office at 928-455-4555.

Trinity Presbyterian Church has many small groups actively meeting on Zoom. Please check www.aztrinitypres.org to find a group that meets your interests and needs and instructions for joining. You can also find links to online worship along with worship bulletins filled with lots of information!

Prescott Nazarene — A place you can belong. A place to worship, grow and serve Christ. Newly added second service, providing safe distancing. Worship Sundays, at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on campus. Following health and safety guidelines as posted at www.prescottnazarene.com. Live-streaming worship is always available on our website.

American Lutheran Church services are traditional at 8 and 10:30 a.m. and contemporary at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Child care and Sunday School are available at 10:30 a.m. All services are by reservation only. Call Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fridays 9 a.m. to noon at 928-445-4348.