Adoption Spotlight: Lashawna
Originally Published: March 17, 2021 7:24 p.m.
These are AZ’s children: Lashawna is an honors student who enjoys writing poetry and love songs. It’s no surprise her favorite subject is English! She is known for being kind, loyal and laid back. Lashawna loves orange chicken and dreams of being a cosmetologist. Get to know Lashawna and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org.
