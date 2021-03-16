Yavapai County moves into Vaccine Priority Phase 1C, Spectrum announces mobile vaccine clinics

On Tuesday, March 16, Yavapai County officially moved into Priority Phase 1C, making more residents eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents eligible in Phase 1C include adults of any age with high-risk medical conditions, adults living in congregate settings as well as adults 55 and older.

"Yavapai County has vaccinated 24.5% of the population, administering close to 97,000 doses of vaccine and 41,000 residents fully vaccinated and all partners feel confident moving to this next phase," Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS) stated in a news release.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center (YRMC) and Spectrum Healthcare have appointments available for both first and second dose appointments this week. Check the YCCHS Vaccine Information page for availability at the Points of Dispensing (PODs), as well as the local pharmacies list at www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine. If you do not have internet or computer access, call 928-442-5103 for assistance.

Community Health Center of Yavapai (CHCY) has outreach clinics planned in Paulden this Friday, March 19, and for Cordes Junction later this month to administer the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine. To schedule an appointment with the CHCY clinics, call 928-442-5911.

MOBILE VACCINE CLINICS

Spectrum Healthcare announced this week that they are mobilizing their vaccine administration efforts to reach rural areas in Yavapai County.

According to a news release, Spectrum Healthcare has administered close to 45,000 COVID-19 vaccines in just under two months at their Vaccination Stations in Prescott Valley and Cottonwood. The Vaccination Stations have brought people in from all over Yavapai County to get vaccinated. But because the county spans more than 8,000 square miles it can be difficult for some residents to reach the PODS.

To meet the needs of all of Yavapai County, Spectrum Healthcare has mobile vaccine clinics planned in many of the outlying communities. These areas currently include Bagdad, Wilhoit, Seligman, Yarnell, Congress and Jerome. These communities collectively have over 3,000 residents who may want the COVID-19 vaccine.

“We see it as our responsibility to ensure that all members of Yavapai County have equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine," Spectrum Healthcare CEO April Rhodes stated in the release. "Mobilizing to rural areas is one way that Spectrum is prepared to ensure that occurs"

The local nonprofit healthcare organization has been working closely with Yavapai County Board of Supervisors to identify the locations with the highest need.

“Chairman Craig Brown and the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors have been instrumental in ensuring that the rural areas of Yavapai County are not forgotten through the vaccine distribution efforts in the county.” stated Sunshine Dean, VP of Integration for Spectrum Healthcare.

Spectrum Healthcare plans to continue these mobile efforts to meet the needs of the community long term, the release said.

To schedule and appointments go to www.spectrumhg.org/town (i.e. www.spectrumhg.org/congress) or call the Spectrum Call Center at 928-414-8884.

PRESCOTT VA VACCINE APPOINTMENTS

Northern Arizona VA Health Care System (NAVAHCS) announced this week that COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available to all eligible veterans. Qualified veterans are ask to call 928-717-7406 between 7:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule a vaccine appointment. Veterans can also go to myhealth.va.gov and opt-in to be placed on a call list for scheduling.

"It is important to remember that even after you receive the vaccine, you still need to wash your hands/cleanse regularly, social distance, and wear a mask when indoors and unable to socially distance," NAVAHCS stated.

COUNTY CASE UPDATE

Yavapai County reported eight new COVID-19 cases and one death overnight.

The county has tested 105,029 residents for COVID-19 with 18,143 positive cases, 7,606 recovered and 477 deaths.

YRMC is caring for seven COVID-19 patients, two on the West campus, and five on the East campus. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports one COVID-19 patient, and the Prescott VA has no COVID patients.

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• Yavapai County COVID-19 vaccine information and appointment availability: www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID-19 Info: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Spectrum Healthcare Call Center: 928-414-8884

• YRMC Help Line for vaccine support: 928-708-4556

• County COVID-19 data, testing sites, guidelines and resources: www.yavapai.us/chs

• COVID-19 Information en Español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home