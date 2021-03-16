Prescott Valley Police Department to host free bike rodeo Saturday, April 3

Bring your family to the Prescott Valley Police Department for a free bike rodeo to teach children about biking skills and safety.

The annual event will take place on Saturday, April 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Prescott Valley Police Department, located at 7601 E Skoog Boulevard.

Children should bring their own bicycles and helmets if they plan to participate in the kid-friendly obstacle course and safety station inspections provided by Prescott Valley police officers.

“We’ll make sure kid’s helmets fit correctly, their brakes work correctly, and that their seat is at the correct height,” PVPD said in a news release.

There will be plenty of chances to win prizes, visit vendors, receive safety lights, and gather other safety materials.

“Thank you to our sponsors for helping us with this event: Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, Yavapai College, Phoenix Children’s Hospital, Yavapai County Community Health Services, and Archer’s Bikes,” the release stated.

For more information, call Amy Stone at 928-772-5162.

Information provided by Prescott Valley Police Department.