OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, March 16
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott Valley Police Department to host free bike rodeo Saturday, April 3

The Prescott Valley Police Department will host a free bike rodeo event on Saturday, April 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Prescott Valley Police Department,. (PVPD)

The Prescott Valley Police Department will host a free bike rodeo event on Saturday, April 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Prescott Valley Police Department,. (PVPD)

Originally Published: March 16, 2021 4:56 p.m.

Bring your family to the Prescott Valley Police Department for a free bike rodeo to teach children about biking skills and safety.

The annual event will take place on Saturday, April 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Prescott Valley Police Department, located at 7601 E Skoog Boulevard.

Children should bring their own bicycles and helmets if they plan to participate in the kid-friendly obstacle course and safety station inspections provided by Prescott Valley police officers.

“We’ll make sure kid’s helmets fit correctly, their brakes work correctly, and that their seat is at the correct height,” PVPD said in a news release.

There will be plenty of chances to win prizes, visit vendors, receive safety lights, and gather other safety materials.

“Thank you to our sponsors for helping us with this event: Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, Yavapai College, Phoenix Children’s Hospital, Yavapai County Community Health Services, and Archer’s Bikes,” the release stated.

For more information, call Amy Stone at 928-772-5162.

Information provided by Prescott Valley Police Department.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Get ready to roll at the 3rd annual free bike rodeo
'Spokes & Sneakers' bike safety, skills course event Saturday, April 20
Bike safety, skills course, inspections Saturday, April 20
Get your child safety seats checked in Prescott on Saturday
Free Bike Rodeo promotes helmets, safety
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries