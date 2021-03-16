Prescott Valley Police Department to host free bike rodeo Saturday, April 3
Bring your family to the Prescott Valley Police Department for a free bike rodeo to teach children about biking skills and safety.
The annual event will take place on Saturday, April 3, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Prescott Valley Police Department, located at 7601 E Skoog Boulevard.
Children should bring their own bicycles and helmets if they plan to participate in the kid-friendly obstacle course and safety station inspections provided by Prescott Valley police officers.
“We’ll make sure kid’s helmets fit correctly, their brakes work correctly, and that their seat is at the correct height,” PVPD said in a news release.
There will be plenty of chances to win prizes, visit vendors, receive safety lights, and gather other safety materials.
“Thank you to our sponsors for helping us with this event: Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, Yavapai College, Phoenix Children’s Hospital, Yavapai County Community Health Services, and Archer’s Bikes,” the release stated.
For more information, call Amy Stone at 928-772-5162.
Information provided by Prescott Valley Police Department.
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 13, 2021
- 10,100 fentanyl pills and meth worth nearly $200,000 seized during 3 traffic stops
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 15, 2021
- Thumb Butte memorial to Granite Mountain Hotshots is removed
- Arizona reports 563 additional COVID-19 cases, no new deaths; some pharmacy vaccine appointments available
- Motorcyclist, passenger involved in fatal collision with motorhome identified as Canadian citizens
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 13, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 15, 2021
- 23-year-old PV resident arrested after allegedly striking church statue with his skateboard
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 9, 2021
- Body of missing California woman recovered at Grand Canyon
- Need2Know: Iron Springs Cafe closes; Wendy’s coming to Prescott; Nick’s to remain open after car crashes into storefront
- Woman shot in head during altercation at Prescott Valley home, airlifted and survived
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 13, 2021
- Venomous spiders prompt temporary Michigan library shutdown
- Need2Know: Espresso Barn closes, but starts a ‘new endeavor’; W&Z Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar expects to open later this year; Landings, a new senior assisted living community, announces March 29 opening
- 28-year-old PV woman dies after being struck by vehicle while attempting to cross Highway 69
- 10,100 fentanyl pills and meth worth nearly $200,000 seized during 3 traffic stops
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 28, 2021
- Need2Know: Thai House Café on North Cortez Street closes again — but for how long? Tyff’s Studio relocates to Depot Marketplace on Sheldon Street
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: