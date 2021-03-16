Obituary Notice: Walter G. James Jr.
Originally Published: March 16, 2021 7:15 p.m.
Walter G. James Jr., age 82, of Chino Valley, Arizona, passed away on March 11, 2021 in Prescott, Arizona.
Affordable Burial and Cremation is in charge of the arrangements.
