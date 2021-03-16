Obituary: Lyn (Woody) DeBoever

Lyn (Woody) DeBoever, born 7/2/1950, passed away peacefully on 2/9/2021 in Prescott Valley, AZ.

She was preceded by her mother, Julie DeBoever and her sister, Lori DeBoever. Lyn is survived by and will be missed dearly by her sisters, Pamm Bentley-Lazarek, Victoria DeBoever and Terri DeBoever. Forever in our hearts!

A Mass will be said for Lyn at St. Germaines Catholic Church, on Dana Drive in Prescott Valley on April 20th, 2021 at 8:00 a.m.

Information was provided by the family.