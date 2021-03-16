OFFERS
News Tips

Obituary: Jeanne Greenya

Jeanne Greenya

Jeanne Greenya

Originally Published: March 16, 2021 7:28 p.m.

Jeanne Greenya My wife and a mother, grandmother and yes, great-grandmother was born on May 6th, 1941 and went into God’s hands on January 30th 2021 after several injury’s. Born in California and raised in Oklahoma by Ben and Lenora (Nickels) Koehn. After living with her grandpa, Henry Nickels for 7 years she then moved to N.W, of Fairview, OK, where she helped her dad farm. Her first marriage honored her with 2 lovely daughters, Melissa and Melinda, who gave her grandchildren, Mandy, Cole, Ashley and Jonathan, who have given her 6 great-grand children.

She was raised in the Mennonite religion, which was important to her through-out her entire life (even though she never joined; she is a member of the United Methodist). Her belief in God and his teachings remained with her through out her life. Even through she was and only child, she had 54 first cousins who surrounded her through her life. Her wish is to be re-united with parents and daughter, Melissa, step-son, Bill and great-grand son, Bentley. She leaves to mourn her passing, her husband, Bill; daughter, Melinda; 4 grandchildren and 6 great-grand children.

There will be a memorial service at 1:00 p.m. on March 20, 2021 at Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley Street. Close friends are invited to attend.

Information was provided by the family.

