Obituary: Earl Victor Goodwin

Earl Victor Goodwin passed away March 2, 2021, leaving behind his wife, Sandra, of forty years, and immediate family including his sister, Sue, and children, Barbara and Robert, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

To those that knew him, Earl was a dedicated man, who achieved much in his life through perseverance and diligence. He took pride in making signature improvements to all things he touched.

His life and career prove he did just that.

He was born in Buffalo, NY before moving to California where he completed his education. After obtaining his master’s degree, Earl joined a national manufacturer as a sales representative before moving into the public sector, where he spent the majority of his career.

During his career, he was instrumental in the creation of the 911 telephone system and the integration of Paramedics into Fire Departments. Before retiring, Earl was Chief Executive of a county organization of 10,000 employees in 52 separate divisions serving two million citizens.

In retirement, Earl and Sandra moved to Dewey in 2002 to relax and enjoy the company of two horses. However, he saw an opportunity to “give back” so he became active in the formation of the new Town of Dewey-Humboldt, serving on its first Town Council and as its first elected Mayor.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the families of the Granite Mountain Hot Shots via the Prescott Firefighter’s Charities, 1700 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott, AZ 86305 or visit: www.prescottffcharities.org.

Information was provided by the family.