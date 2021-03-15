OFFERS
Prescott Valley Police: 2 suspects arrested for possession of 947 fentanyl mimic pills, meth

Harley Crawford, 25, of Humboldt, left, and Jonathan Sanders, 24, of Prescott Valley, were arrested after a traffic stop search revealed 947 fentanyl mimic pills and 17 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle. (PVPD/Courtesy)

Harley Crawford, 25, of Humboldt, left, and Jonathan Sanders, 24, of Prescott Valley, were arrested after a traffic stop search revealed 947 fentanyl mimic pills and 17 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle. (PVPD/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: March 15, 2021 9:35 p.m.

photo

Nearly 1,000 fentanyl mimic pills were discovered during a traffic stop conducted by the Prescott Valley Police Department on Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Prescott Valley. (PVPD/Courtesy)

On Saturday, March 13, a Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) officer conducted a civil traffic stop, which led to a large drug bust and the booking of two suspects, according to news release Monday, March 15.

Prior to the traffic stop, the 25-year-old driver, identified as Harley Crawford of Humboldt, was driving near the intersection of Robert Road and Spouse Drive in Prescott Valley on a suspended license.

The 24-year-old passenger, Jonathan Sanders of Prescott Valley, was also contacted.

During the contact, there was evidence to indicate that there were drugs in the vehicle. During the subsequent investigation, 947 fentanyl mimic pills were seized along with 17 grams of methamphetamine.

Both suspects were booked on drug-related charges.

No further information was made available on this case.

Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.

