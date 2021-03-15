Prescott Valley Police: 2 suspects arrested for possession of 947 fentanyl mimic pills, meth
On Saturday, March 13, a Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD) officer conducted a civil traffic stop, which led to a large drug bust and the booking of two suspects, according to news release Monday, March 15.
Prior to the traffic stop, the 25-year-old driver, identified as Harley Crawford of Humboldt, was driving near the intersection of Robert Road and Spouse Drive in Prescott Valley on a suspended license.
The 24-year-old passenger, Jonathan Sanders of Prescott Valley, was also contacted.
During the contact, there was evidence to indicate that there were drugs in the vehicle. During the subsequent investigation, 947 fentanyl mimic pills were seized along with 17 grams of methamphetamine.
Both suspects were booked on drug-related charges.
No further information was made available on this case.
Information provided by the Prescott Valley Police Department.
Share #StopFentanylNow
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 13, 2021
- 10,100 fentanyl pills and meth worth nearly $200,000 seized during 3 traffic stops
- Arizona reports 563 additional COVID-19 cases, no new deaths; some pharmacy vaccine appointments available
- Thumb Butte memorial to Granite Mountain Hotshots is removed
- Woman shot in head during altercation at Prescott Valley home, airlifted and survived
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 15, 2021
- Motorcyclist, passenger involved in fatal collision with motorhome identified as Canadian citizens
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 13, 2021
- Venomous spiders prompt temporary Michigan library shutdown
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 8, 2021
- Body of missing California woman recovered at Grand Canyon
- Need2Know: Iron Springs Cafe closes; Wendy’s coming to Prescott; Nick’s to remain open after car crashes into storefront
- Woman shot in head during altercation at Prescott Valley home, airlifted and survived
- Venomous spiders prompt temporary Michigan library shutdown
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 13, 2021
- Need2Know: Espresso Barn closes, but starts a ‘new endeavor’; W&Z Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar expects to open later this year; Landings, a new senior assisted living community, announces March 29 opening
- 28-year-old PV woman dies after being struck by vehicle while attempting to cross Highway 69
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 28, 2021
- Local group rescues dog lost in Grand Canyon for 2 weeks
- Need2Know: Thai House Café on North Cortez Street closes again — but for how long? Tyff’s Studio relocates to Depot Marketplace on Sheldon Street
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: