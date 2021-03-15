Prescott Council plans to discuss AED negotiations in executive session
Originally Published: March 15, 2021 9:34 p.m.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 13, 2021
- 10,100 fentanyl pills and meth worth nearly $200,000 seized during 3 traffic stops
- Arizona reports 563 additional COVID-19 cases, no new deaths; some pharmacy vaccine appointments available
- Thumb Butte memorial to Granite Mountain Hotshots is removed
- Woman shot in head during altercation at Prescott Valley home, airlifted and survived
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 15, 2021
- Motorcyclist, passenger involved in fatal collision with motorhome identified as Canadian citizens
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 13, 2021
- Venomous spiders prompt temporary Michigan library shutdown
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 8, 2021
- Body of missing California woman recovered at Grand Canyon
- Need2Know: Iron Springs Cafe closes; Wendy’s coming to Prescott; Nick’s to remain open after car crashes into storefront
- Woman shot in head during altercation at Prescott Valley home, airlifted and survived
- Venomous spiders prompt temporary Michigan library shutdown
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 13, 2021
- Need2Know: Espresso Barn closes, but starts a ‘new endeavor’; W&Z Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar expects to open later this year; Landings, a new senior assisted living community, announces March 29 opening
- 28-year-old PV woman dies after being struck by vehicle while attempting to cross Highway 69
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 28, 2021
- Local group rescues dog lost in Grand Canyon for 2 weeks
- Need2Know: Thai House Café on North Cortez Street closes again — but for how long? Tyff’s Studio relocates to Depot Marketplace on Sheldon Street
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: