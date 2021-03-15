First cases of Brazilian COVID-19 variant discovered in Arizona

While the overall outbreak of COVID-19 continues to slow in the state, the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) announced late Friday that three cases were discovered in Arizona of a fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus that was first discovered in Brazil.

The P.1 variant found in Yuma is highly contagious; however, the CDC says that through ongoing studies, the current vaccines seem to be creating antibodies against the virus, the department said in a news release.

It’s unclear exactly how widespread the Brazilian variant is in Arizona. It's also not immediately known if the three Arizona cases involved people who recently traveled outside of the U.S. Health officials are working together with the CDC to monitor the spread.

Cases of the variant have been identified in 10 other states. Viruses constantly mutate, and coronavirus variants are circulating around the globe.

"The discovery of this variant in the state is yet another reason for Arizonans to follow the mitigation strategies proven to reduce the spread of COVID-19," the ADHS statement said, including getting vaccinated.

YAVAPAI COUNTY

Yavapai County reported 14 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, according to a news release from Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS).

The county has tested 104,937 residents for COVID-19 with 18,135 positive cases, 7,606 recovered and 476 deaths.

Through cross-referencing of cases for duplicates and classification of the late-reported cases by a local medical facility, there is a net +222 cases that have been added to the county's COVID-19 dashboard.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center is caring for five COVID-19 patients, two on the West campus and three on the East campus. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports three COVID-19 patients, and the Prescott VA has no COVID patients.

VACCINE UPDATE

Both YRMC and Spectrum Healthcare report that they have appointments available for both first and second dose appointments this week.

As of this report, Dignity Health, YRMC appointments are available for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 18 through 20, at the Prescott Gateway Mall vaccination site. The Moderna vaccine is offered at the mall location.

Check the YCCHS Vaccine Information page for availability at the Spectrum and YRMC Points of Dispensing (PODs), as well as pharmacies listed on the Pharmacy Information page at www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

YRMC has opened its own telephone hotline to support the vaccination clinic at Gateway Mall for anyone with questions or who may need assistance scheduling an appointment. The new hotline can be reached at 928-708-4556. The hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Residents can leave a message to receive a call back.

Yavapai County is currently in Phase 1B, which includes adults 65 and older, and for any remaining Phase 1A essential workers and long-term care staff and residents.

Yavapai County has distributed close to 95,000 doses of vaccine, with over 40,000 residents fully vaccinated.

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County COVID-19 vaccine information, visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID-19 Info: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• For a COVID-19 test at Community Health Center of Yavapai, call 928-583-1000. For a flu shot, call 928-771-3122.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home.