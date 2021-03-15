OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, March 15
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

First cases of Brazilian COVID-19 variant discovered in Arizona
YRMC and Spectrum report vaccine appointments available this week

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: March 15, 2021 1:11 p.m.

While the overall outbreak of COVID-19 continues to slow in the state, the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) announced late Friday that three cases were discovered in Arizona of a fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus that was first discovered in Brazil.

The P.1 variant found in Yuma is highly contagious; however, the CDC says that through ongoing studies, the current vaccines seem to be creating antibodies against the virus, the department said in a news release.

It’s unclear exactly how widespread the Brazilian variant is in Arizona. It's also not immediately known if the three Arizona cases involved people who recently traveled outside of the U.S. Health officials are working together with the CDC to monitor the spread.

Cases of the variant have been identified in 10 other states. Viruses constantly mutate, and coronavirus variants are circulating around the globe.

"The discovery of this variant in the state is yet another reason for Arizonans to follow the mitigation strategies proven to reduce the spread of COVID-19," the ADHS statement said, including getting vaccinated.

photo

This COVID-19 dashboard is maintained by Yavapai County Community Health Services. It may not always reflect current updated numbers or match posted Arizona Department of Health Services data. For more county COVID-19 data visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs. For state data visit https://www.azdhs.gov/covid-19. (YCCHS/Courtesy)

YAVAPAI COUNTY

Yavapai County reported 14 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, according to a news release from Yavapai County Community Health Services (YCCHS).

The county has tested 104,937 residents for COVID-19 with 18,135 positive cases, 7,606 recovered and 476 deaths.

Through cross-referencing of cases for duplicates and classification of the late-reported cases by a local medical facility, there is a net +222 cases that have been added to the county's COVID-19 dashboard.

Yavapai Regional Medical Center is caring for five COVID-19 patients, two on the West campus and three on the East campus. Verde Valley Medical Center in Cottonwood reports three COVID-19 patients, and the Prescott VA has no COVID patients.

photo

Top chart shows total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state by county. Bottom chart shows increase in cases overnight or since the county's last report. (Yavapai County Community Health Services/Courtesy)

VACCINE UPDATE

Both YRMC and Spectrum Healthcare report that they have appointments available for both first and second dose appointments this week.

As of this report, Dignity Health, YRMC appointments are available for Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 18 through 20, at the Prescott Gateway Mall vaccination site. The Moderna vaccine is offered at the mall location.

Check the YCCHS Vaccine Information page for availability at the Spectrum and YRMC Points of Dispensing (PODs), as well as pharmacies listed on the Pharmacy Information page at www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

YRMC has opened its own telephone hotline to support the vaccination clinic at Gateway Mall for anyone with questions or who may need assistance scheduling an appointment. The new hotline can be reached at 928-708-4556. The hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Residents can leave a message to receive a call back.

Yavapai County is currently in Phase 1B, which includes adults 65 and older, and for any remaining Phase 1A essential workers and long-term care staff and residents.

Yavapai County has distributed close to 95,000 doses of vaccine, with over 40,000 residents fully vaccinated.

LOCAL COVID-19 INFORMATION

• For Yavapai County COVID-19 vaccine information, visit https://www.yavapai.us/chs/Home/COVID-19/Vaccine.

• Yavapai Emergency Phone Bank for COVID-19 Info: 928-442-5103 – Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• For a COVID-19 test at Community Health Center of Yavapai, call 928-583-1000. For a flu shot, call 928-771-3122.

• COVID-19 information en español: https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Health officials report 51 new COVID-19 cases in Yavapai County; update on school benchmarks, coronavirus mutations
Yavapai County reports 43 new cases of COVID-19, 5 new deaths overnight
US to buy additional 100M Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses
Spectrum, YRMC vaccine sites plan to reopen next week
Winter storms in the East continue to delay COVID-19 vaccine shipments
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries