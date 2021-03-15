Emergency Rental Assistance Program available to Yavapai County renters, landlords
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, authorized financial rent and utility relief for Arizona renters and landlords to be administered at the state and local level.
Renters and landlords in Yavapai County are eligible to apply for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) using the online ERAP portal. Applications will be accepted through the program’s expiration on Dec. 31, 2021, or until funding is exhausted.
ELIGIBILITY
Rental assistance is available to both landlords and renters. While both may apply for assistance, eligibility is based on the renter’s address and ability to meet the following federal criteria:
• The renter has a risk of homelessness, housing instability, or unsafe living conditions demonstrated by eviction notice, utility shutoff notice, past due rent notice, past due utility notice or any other evidence of unsafe or unhealthy living conditions or housing instability.
• The renter or member of the renter’s household is eligible for unemployment insurance benefits or has experienced a financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
• The renter’s household income is less than or equal to 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI).
MAXIMUM HOUSEHOLD INCOME ELIGIBLE
In Yavapai County, the maximum annual household incomes to be eligible are:
• Household of one: 37,000
• Household of two: 42,300
• Household of three: 47,600
• Household of four: 52,867
• Household of five: 57,100
• Household of six: 61,333
• Household of seven: 65,567
• Household of eight or more: 69,800
Assistance priority will be given to renters with household incomes under 50% AMI and to those who have been unemployed 90 days or longer.
HOW TO APPLY
Applicants are encouraged to apply safely and conveniently from their own homes using the ERAP online portal. Applicants unable to apply online may apply by phone using the ERAP hotline or by submitting a paper application to any DES local office across the state.
During their application, renters will need to provide a copy of lease/rental agreement, photo ID, electricity and/or gas bill, disconnection notice (if any), proof of income, eviction notice (if applicable) and proof of hardship, such as a termination letter.
AMOUNT OF ASSISTANCE
DES will authorize an eligible household’s need up to $3,500 per month for combined rent and utility assistance.
Arrears balances dating back to March 2020 will be given priority. Future assistance will be authorized in three-month increments. Assistance is available for a maximum of 15 months.
One-time assistance of up to $500 is available to landlords for court and attorney-related costs associated with each housing unit or renter.
Renters and landlords can apply online at www.des.az.gov/ERAP.
Information provided by Arizona Department of Economic Security.
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 13, 2021
- 10,100 fentanyl pills and meth worth nearly $200,000 seized during 3 traffic stops
- Arizona reports 563 additional COVID-19 cases, no new deaths; some pharmacy vaccine appointments available
- Thumb Butte memorial to Granite Mountain Hotshots is removed
- Woman shot in head during altercation at Prescott Valley home, airlifted and survived
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 15, 2021
- Motorcyclist, passenger involved in fatal collision with motorhome identified as Canadian citizens
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 13, 2021
- Venomous spiders prompt temporary Michigan library shutdown
- Editorial cartoon (1): March 8, 2021
- Body of missing California woman recovered at Grand Canyon
- Need2Know: Iron Springs Cafe closes; Wendy’s coming to Prescott; Nick’s to remain open after car crashes into storefront
- Woman shot in head during altercation at Prescott Valley home, airlifted and survived
- Venomous spiders prompt temporary Michigan library shutdown
- Editorial cartoon (2): March 13, 2021
- Need2Know: Espresso Barn closes, but starts a ‘new endeavor’; W&Z Asian Bistro & Sushi Bar expects to open later this year; Landings, a new senior assisted living community, announces March 29 opening
- 28-year-old PV woman dies after being struck by vehicle while attempting to cross Highway 69
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 28, 2021
- Local group rescues dog lost in Grand Canyon for 2 weeks
- Need2Know: Thai House Café on North Cortez Street closes again — but for how long? Tyff’s Studio relocates to Depot Marketplace on Sheldon Street
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: