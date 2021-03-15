OFFERS
Emergency Rental Assistance Program available to Yavapai County renters, landlords

(Courier illustration)

(Courier illustration)

Originally Published: March 15, 2021 9:29 p.m.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, authorized financial rent and utility relief for Arizona renters and landlords to be administered at the state and local level.

Renters and landlords in Yavapai County are eligible to apply for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) using the online ERAP portal. Applications will be accepted through the program’s expiration on Dec. 31, 2021, or until funding is exhausted.

ELIGIBILITY

Rental assistance is available to both landlords and renters. While both may apply for assistance, eligibility is based on the renter’s address and ability to meet the following federal criteria:

• The renter has a risk of homelessness, housing instability, or unsafe living conditions demonstrated by eviction notice, utility shutoff notice, past due rent notice, past due utility notice or any other evidence of unsafe or unhealthy living conditions or housing instability.

• The renter or member of the renter’s household is eligible for unemployment insurance benefits or has experienced a financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

• The renter’s household income is less than or equal to 80% of the Area Median Income (AMI).

MAXIMUM HOUSEHOLD INCOME ELIGIBLE

In Yavapai County, the maximum annual household incomes to be eligible are:

• Household of one: 37,000

• Household of two: 42,300

• Household of three: 47,600

• Household of four: 52,867

• Household of five: 57,100

• Household of six: 61,333

• Household of seven: 65,567

• Household of eight or more: 69,800

Assistance priority will be given to renters with household incomes under 50% AMI and to those who have been unemployed 90 days or longer.

HOW TO APPLY

Applicants are encouraged to apply safely and conveniently from their own homes using the ERAP online portal. Applicants unable to apply online may apply by phone using the ERAP hotline or by submitting a paper application to any DES local office across the state.

During their application, renters will need to provide a copy of lease/rental agreement, photo ID, electricity and/or gas bill, disconnection notice (if any), proof of income, eviction notice (if applicable) and proof of hardship, such as a termination letter.

AMOUNT OF ASSISTANCE

DES will authorize an eligible household’s need up to $3,500 per month for combined rent and utility assistance.

Arrears balances dating back to March 2020 will be given priority. Future assistance will be authorized in three-month increments. Assistance is available for a maximum of 15 months.

One-time assistance of up to $500 is available to landlords for court and attorney-related costs associated with each housing unit or renter.

Renters and landlords can apply online at www.des.az.gov/ERAP.

Information provided by Arizona Department of Economic Security.

