Season Preview: Cougars come off canceled season with high hopes

High school spring sports were given the hardest pill to swallow last year when the COVID-19 pandemic canceled school and the rest of their seasons. Chino Valley softball was one of the teams affected but now they’re hungrier than ever to compete for a spot in state during this comeback campaign.

“This is amazing, just the fresh air, being on the grass and the dirt again, going home and being filthy is amazing. It’s the best feeling,” Cougars head coach Matt Dunn said following the team’s first official practices of the season. “Last year, we were expecting great things out of this team. We were going to be young but powerful and we lost a couple key elements but I think these young girls are going to step right in this year and take over.”

The Cougars have shown to be a middle-of-the-pack team for the last half decade or so but are also playoff regulars.

Their best run of recent memory came not too long ago in 2018 when they defeated Florence in the state play-in round, upset higher-seeded Safford in the first round but then fizzled out against Winslow in the quarterfinals. Last year, Chino Valley was only a five-game tournament and one freedom game into their season before it got canceled.

This year, however, Dunn and his players are itching to make a huge push for the playoffs as the roster features a young but well-balanced lineup with only three seniors. And the good thing about spring sports is that the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) decided that athletes don’t have to wear face masks once they’re on the field, which is different from what was required during this past winter sports season.

Dunn said the strengths of the team this season will be its pitching staff, which boasts a talented group that features super sophomore Marae Hooper, who is also excited to be playing high school ball again after her freshman year was nixed. She will be at the top of Chino Valley’s rotation.

“I’m pretty excited. I’ve missed it a lot, kind of messed everything up,” Hooper said. “I think we’ll be pretty good ... I’ve been playing travel ball and the majority of the girls out have also been playing travel ball over the offseason.”

Hooper will be backed by a sound defense, according to Dunn, one that includes sophomore catcher Hanna Sears, senior shortstop Madison Morin, senior third baseman MaKenna Smith and complete newcomer Breane Petty, who Dunn says has shown a lot of promise so far.

“Our ability to communicate is a big thing. We all come together and it’s like a big family any time we come out here, definitely,” Morin said on the Cougars’ strengths this season. “Marae I think is going to have a real good season and she’ll have the defense to back her up.”

The Cougars were realigned into the 3A North Central Region this season and will now compete against the likes of Bourgade Catholic, Camp Verde, Fountain Hills, Northwest Christian and Page. They will play 20 games in total, starting with a freedom contest against Wickenburg on the road on March 15 and then ending with another freedom game against Show Low on May 4.

While this path does present its challenges, Dunn believes his team can not only make the playoffs, but make a deep run and upset some big names along the way just like they did three seasons ago.

“It’s going to be how these girls react in their determination because we’ve gone to a slogan and I pretty much say it with every team: Attitude and effort. You have the right attitude, give me the effort, and anything can happen on any given day and I hope that works out for us this year.”

