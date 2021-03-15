OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, March 15
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Season Preview: Chino Valley seeks return to state after two-year drought
Prep Baseball

Chino Valley shortstop Kaleb Burns tries to get the out at second base during a scrimmage against Bradshaw Mountain on Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Chino Valley. (Aaron Valdez/Review)

Chino Valley shortstop Kaleb Burns tries to get the out at second base during a scrimmage against Bradshaw Mountain on Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Chino Valley. (Aaron Valdez/Review)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: March 15, 2021 3:12 p.m.

Jason Olson was robbed of his inaugural year as head coach of the Chino Valley baseball team last season due to this lingering and stubborn coronavirus pandemic.

He and the Cougars were off to a promising 3-1 start in 2020, but they are now seeking to actually finish their entire campaign and qualify for state playoffs after missing out in the year prior for the first time in 16 years. And now that is possible as the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) decided to allow high school sports to resume in 2021.

“Just being out is awesome. It was tough not doing it and we tried to start some stuff in the summer and we got six games in and got shut down again and then later in the fall we were able to come back, got two weeks in, and got shut down again,” Olson said prior to Chino Valley’s scrimmage against Bradshaw Mountain on Saturday, March 6. “Just being out on the field is awesome, seeing the guys is awesome, seeing how all the players have progressed and stuff that they’ve learned overall has been awesome to watch.”

photo

Chino Valley pitcher Joey Sanchez delivers a pitch during a scrimmage against Bradshaw Mountain on Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Chino Valley. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

Despite this being only Olson’s second year at the helm, he’s already earned his players’ respect and it’s evident they’ve already bought into his coaching style and philosophies.

“He definitely gets along with all of us and has earned our respect even though he’s been here for only a couple years,” said senior Kamren Loftin.

“He’s very black and white so if you don’t really like his coaching philosophy, you pretty much have to get used to it and you’ll learn a lot from him because he’s been around the game for a long time,” added senior Joey Sanchez, who will be one of the centerpieces in the Cougars’ pitching rotation.

Other key players that will be joining Loftin and Sanchez include first baseman Riley Roskoff, shortstop/catcher Kaleb Burns, along with promising newcomers sophomore Michael Velasco and freshman Orem Stuller.

photo

Chino Valley infielder Riley Roskoff swings at a pitch during a scrimmage against Bradshaw Mountain on Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Chino Valley. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

Olson said that while they lost out on a year of experience last season, he also said that this year’s roster is filled with versatile athletes that can play multiple positions.

“As long as we can buy into what we’re teaching and execute the way we want to execute, we’ll be good,” Olson said.

The layout of this season’s schedule will be slightly different than years prior as now one team will host a two-game region series at their home field rather than playing one leg at their field and the other at the other team’s field. Chino Valley was also realigned into the 3A North Central Region with Bourgade Catholic, Camp Verde, Fountain Hills, Northwest Christian and Page.

Burns said one of the team’s main goals this season is to win region and then move on to playoffs, which he believes they can because of the players well-established chemistry from playing with each other since they were young and in different sports.

“Our team chemistry is pretty good. Everybody knows each other, which is good from other sports and we just like having fun out here too,” Burns said. “We’ve just got to compete every play.’

Aaron Valdez is a reporter for Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

photo

Chino Valley infielder Jayden Smith, left, speaks with pitcher Joey Sanchez before starting their half of an inning during a scrimmage against Bradshaw Mountain on Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Chino Valley. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

Preview: Cougars eye unprecedented 3rd straight 3A West title
Season Preview: Young Chino Valley squad gears up for unusual season
Cougars win sloppy game over Kingman 14-8
Cougars return to state after 2-year drought
Cougars run out of gas in extra-innings loss to Crusaders
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries