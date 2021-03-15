Season Preview: Chino Valley seeks return to state after two-year drought

Jason Olson was robbed of his inaugural year as head coach of the Chino Valley baseball team last season due to this lingering and stubborn coronavirus pandemic.

He and the Cougars were off to a promising 3-1 start in 2020, but they are now seeking to actually finish their entire campaign and qualify for state playoffs after missing out in the year prior for the first time in 16 years. And now that is possible as the Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) decided to allow high school sports to resume in 2021.

“Just being out is awesome. It was tough not doing it and we tried to start some stuff in the summer and we got six games in and got shut down again and then later in the fall we were able to come back, got two weeks in, and got shut down again,” Olson said prior to Chino Valley’s scrimmage against Bradshaw Mountain on Saturday, March 6. “Just being out on the field is awesome, seeing the guys is awesome, seeing how all the players have progressed and stuff that they’ve learned overall has been awesome to watch.”

Despite this being only Olson’s second year at the helm, he’s already earned his players’ respect and it’s evident they’ve already bought into his coaching style and philosophies.

“He definitely gets along with all of us and has earned our respect even though he’s been here for only a couple years,” said senior Kamren Loftin.

“He’s very black and white so if you don’t really like his coaching philosophy, you pretty much have to get used to it and you’ll learn a lot from him because he’s been around the game for a long time,” added senior Joey Sanchez, who will be one of the centerpieces in the Cougars’ pitching rotation.

Other key players that will be joining Loftin and Sanchez include first baseman Riley Roskoff, shortstop/catcher Kaleb Burns, along with promising newcomers sophomore Michael Velasco and freshman Orem Stuller.

Olson said that while they lost out on a year of experience last season, he also said that this year’s roster is filled with versatile athletes that can play multiple positions.

“As long as we can buy into what we’re teaching and execute the way we want to execute, we’ll be good,” Olson said.

The layout of this season’s schedule will be slightly different than years prior as now one team will host a two-game region series at their home field rather than playing one leg at their field and the other at the other team’s field. Chino Valley was also realigned into the 3A North Central Region with Bourgade Catholic, Camp Verde, Fountain Hills, Northwest Christian and Page.

Burns said one of the team’s main goals this season is to win region and then move on to playoffs, which he believes they can because of the players well-established chemistry from playing with each other since they were young and in different sports.

“Our team chemistry is pretty good. Everybody knows each other, which is good from other sports and we just like having fun out here too,” Burns said. “We’ve just got to compete every play.’

