OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, March 15
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Bradshaw Mountain wrestling wins program’s first sectional title
Prep Wrestling

The Bradshaw Mountain wrestling team poses for a photo after claiming the Division III, Section I, title Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Chino Valley. (HUSD/Courtesy)

The Bradshaw Mountain wrestling team poses for a photo after claiming the Division III, Section I, title Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Chino Valley. (HUSD/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: March 15, 2021 4:26 p.m.

Prescott, Chino Valley also send several grapplers to state meet

Bradshaw Mountain’s wrestling team captured the program’s first sectional championship this past Saturday, March 13, to qualify for the Division III state tournament Thursday at Poston Butte High School in San Tan Valley near Phoenix.

The Bears won the Division III, Section I title at Chino Valley High School, registering 169 team points to runner-up Chino Valley’s 136 points. Prescott placed third with 118.5 points in the 11-team tournament.

Of the 11 wrestlers competing for Bradshaw Mountain this past weekend, nine of them placed among the Top 3. That means all nine of those grapplers will compete at state.

Three Bears snared individual sectional titles, including juniors Kaleb Hill at 170 pounds, Nick Foshee at 182 pounds and Michael Kelley at 220 pounds.

Junior 152-pounder Tyler Dilcher finished second at sectionals in his weight class. Five others placed third at sectionals, including freshman 108-pounder Deion Zamora, senior 140-pounder Blake Huenemeyer, sophomore 147-pounder Asher King, freshman 197-pounder Gabriel Ricketts and junior heavyweight Peyton Hines.

First-year coach Bud Nollet said he was proud of his team’s sectionals victory, adding that the Bears “dominated the tournament with the most wins by pin.”

“I’d like to thank my wrestlers and my coaching staff, [including] assistant coaches Jeff Brown, Tony Libby and Jeremy Mazon, for all of their hard work,” Nollet added.

CHINO VALLEY

After placing second as a team at sectionals, Chino Valley will send six of its wrestlers to the Division III state meet.

photo

Chino Valley junior Hunter Lane stands atop the podium Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Chino Valley, after claiming first in the Division III, Section I, meet at 106 pounds. (Chino Valley High School/Courtesy)

Those Cougars grapplers who are advancing to state include 106-pound junior and sectional champion Hunter Lane; 113-pound freshman and third-place sectionals finisher Spinner Buchanan; unbeaten 120-pound senior and sectional champion Colby Evens; 126-pound senior and sectional runner-up Craig Stephenson; 160-pound junior and sectional runner-up Matt Davis; and undefeated 195-pound junior and sectional champion Dakota McMains.

PRESCOTT

Prescott finished third at sectionals with eight wrestlers in the fold. The Badgers pieced together a strong individual showing, as six of their grapplers qualified for the Division 3 state meet.

Taking first-place honors at sectionals for the Badgers were 152-pound senior Lincoln Eby and 145-pound freshman Jackson Perkins.

photo

Freshman Jackson Perkins took first in the 145-pound weight class at the Division III, Section I, meet Saturday, March 13, 2021, in Chino Valley. (Prescott High School/Courtesy)

Sophomore 195-pounder Landen Francis placed second at sectionals. Sophomore 182-pounder Cody Hanna, freshman 120-pounder Wallace Stooks and freshman 126-pounder Wyatt Rewerts placed third at sectionals.

Doug Cook is a reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

More like this story

State: Badgers qualify 5 grapplers for D-III meet at PVEC
Badgers wrestling places 2nd at sectionals, will take 9 to state
Wrestlers chase state titles starting today in PV
Chino Valley sends 6 wrestlers to state
Chino Valley wrestling dominates section foes Bradshaw Mountain, Flagstaff at home dual meet
Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries