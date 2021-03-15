Bradshaw Mountain wrestling wins program’s first sectional title

Prescott, Chino Valley also send several grapplers to state meet

Bradshaw Mountain’s wrestling team captured the program’s first sectional championship this past Saturday, March 13, to qualify for the Division III state tournament Thursday at Poston Butte High School in San Tan Valley near Phoenix.

The Bears won the Division III, Section I title at Chino Valley High School, registering 169 team points to runner-up Chino Valley’s 136 points. Prescott placed third with 118.5 points in the 11-team tournament.

Of the 11 wrestlers competing for Bradshaw Mountain this past weekend, nine of them placed among the Top 3. That means all nine of those grapplers will compete at state.

Three Bears snared individual sectional titles, including juniors Kaleb Hill at 170 pounds, Nick Foshee at 182 pounds and Michael Kelley at 220 pounds.

Junior 152-pounder Tyler Dilcher finished second at sectionals in his weight class. Five others placed third at sectionals, including freshman 108-pounder Deion Zamora, senior 140-pounder Blake Huenemeyer, sophomore 147-pounder Asher King, freshman 197-pounder Gabriel Ricketts and junior heavyweight Peyton Hines.

First-year coach Bud Nollet said he was proud of his team’s sectionals victory, adding that the Bears “dominated the tournament with the most wins by pin.”

“I’d like to thank my wrestlers and my coaching staff, [including] assistant coaches Jeff Brown, Tony Libby and Jeremy Mazon, for all of their hard work,” Nollet added.

CHINO VALLEY

After placing second as a team at sectionals, Chino Valley will send six of its wrestlers to the Division III state meet.

Those Cougars grapplers who are advancing to state include 106-pound junior and sectional champion Hunter Lane; 113-pound freshman and third-place sectionals finisher Spinner Buchanan; unbeaten 120-pound senior and sectional champion Colby Evens; 126-pound senior and sectional runner-up Craig Stephenson; 160-pound junior and sectional runner-up Matt Davis; and undefeated 195-pound junior and sectional champion Dakota McMains.

PRESCOTT

Prescott finished third at sectionals with eight wrestlers in the fold. The Badgers pieced together a strong individual showing, as six of their grapplers qualified for the Division 3 state meet.

Taking first-place honors at sectionals for the Badgers were 152-pound senior Lincoln Eby and 145-pound freshman Jackson Perkins.

Sophomore 195-pounder Landen Francis placed second at sectionals. Sophomore 182-pounder Cody Hanna, freshman 120-pounder Wallace Stooks and freshman 126-pounder Wyatt Rewerts placed third at sectionals.

Doug Cook is a reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.