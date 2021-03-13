Season Preview: Talented Bears squad ready for a full season in 2021 after last year’s COVID-19 shutdown

The COVID-19 pandemic has tested everyone’s nerves and resolve over the past year, but it has taught the Bradshaw Mountain baseball team at least one lesson: To play America’s pastime with gratitude this spring.

Yes, baseball is back at the high school level in Arizona for a full season after most of the 2020 campaign was canceled due to the coronavirus.

Wounds are hard to heal, though. Armed with a veteran group, Bradshaw Mountain started last spring with a 5-0 record when the plug was pulled.

“It was heartbreaking,” Bears coach Brian Bundrick said from practice in early March. “If we lost a season again, I would quit.”

Bundrick has those feelings because of everything high school baseball coaches put their players through over the course of a year to improve. For example, in the offseason, the Bears lift weights five times a week. Several seniors in the Class of 2020 missed out on making memories in their final prep season, and Bundrick felt their pain.

Bradshaw Mountain, however, like everyone else, must turn the page with coronavirus precautions in place.

“We’re just grateful to play,” Bundrick said. “All players and coaches are way more grateful, and they’re happy to be here.”

Added junior catcher Vance Sartor, “The only weird part is wearing the mask. I’m still glad we have a season. There was a doubt, and now it’s a relief.”

The Bears, who began their 20-game 2021 spring season at Desert Edge on March 13 with a 12-2 win , have some depth this year. Although, they must avoid the injury bug, Bundrick said, if they plan to reach the postseason.

Like other high school baseball teams in Arizona, Bradshaw Mountain couldn’t play fall ball in 2020, which stunted the Bears’ progression, particularly with fielding.

Another problem for Bradshaw Mountain baseball was navigating the hybrid learning model on campus. Depending on the day, some players were at school while others were not.

Bundrick said his players’ grades have suffered, too, because they are not used to online learning. On March 22, however, the high school was scheduled to return to full in-person learning.

“There’s nothing normal about what we’re doing now,” Bundrick added.

In 12 seasons with the Bears program, Bundrick said the 2021 team is the “youngest group I’ve ever coached,” but that his sophomore class is his most talented. Bradshaw Mountain could start four sophomores this spring, if not more.

“They mesh so well,” said Bundrick, crediting lead assistant coach Dino Irwin for mentoring the sophomores in travel ball.

To begin the season, Bradshaw Mountain expects to start sophomores Wes Collier in the outfield and in the leadoff spot, Elias Avila at third base and at cleanup, and Dalton Irwin at shortstop and in the nine-hole.

Although senior Josh Grant has had an injured shoulder, Bundrick plans to start him in centerfield and at pitcher. He’s also bats second.

“I feel pretty good,” Grant said. “My shoulder’s taking a rest. Hopefully I will return ASAP.”

Senior left-handed ace pitcher and right fielder Jordan Massis hits third and will provide leadership for the Bears.

“We’re very good and we’re very focused,” Massis said. “… I feel like we’re [Grand Canyon] region favorites; definitely in the top eight [in 4A]. We have very high hopes.”

Junior Samuel Brown, a transfer from California, will bat fifth and fill a utility role as a pitcher and catcher.

Senior first baseman Blair Hillig will bat sixth, followed by senior left fielder Sky Yarbrough, junior second baseman Ryan Buckle and the aforementioned Dalton Irwin in the seven through nine spots, respectively.

This season, Bradshaw Mountain football coach Bob Young has joined Bundrick’s staff as an assistant coach. Young coached varsity baseball at Mingus for several years, where he had much success.

“We’re going to be tough,” Bundrick said.

Doug Cook is a reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.