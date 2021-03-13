Season Preview: Prescott softball focused on return to state playoffs, despite worldwide pandemic

PRESCOTT — Having won two of their last three ball games by a combined score of 35-23, including a 28-7 win over Tempe, the Prescott softball team appeared to have figured things out early on in the 2020 campaign.

That was until a worldwide pandemic struck, abruptly ending the Badgers’ season in early March a season ago.

On March 12, 2020, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey made an official Declaration of Emergency, effectively shutting down the state.

At the time, Arizona had nine confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Today, Arizona has seen more than 830,000 cases of the coronavirus confirmed, resulting in more than 16,000 deaths.

But now that a new season is upon them, and with vaccinations, mask wearing and social distancing seemingly doing the trick, Prescott softball looks forward to 2021.

“I’m kind of shocked that we’re playing this season, but we have a whole bunch of new girls with a lot of talent, so it should be better than last year,” Prescott senior Sophia Fanchin said.

The third baseman said with several seniors returning who didn’t get much of a season in 2020, there seems to a “lot of pressure” to perform.

“I think we’ll get pretty far this season,” she said. “We’re definitely aiming for state, and we’re doing more hitting and offensive stuff, so that should be a big help.”

Senior pitcher Makayla Reyes said it has been a struggle for the juniors who are now seniors this season because of the lack of playing time last spring, and not much of an offseason to speak of.

“We didn’t get to play,” said Reyes, who still thinks the club can turn things around. “This year, we’re going to come back strong, and we’re so excited to be out here and play.”

Prescott head coach Randall Bryan said the Badgers are “fortunate” to have several girls with experience because they played as sophomores in 2019.

“I like what I see so far, they work hard and they are good kids. I think we have some promise,” Bryan said.

PITCHING

Along with Reyes, Prescott has a few pitchers in the circle who can get outs. Ruby Tessman, a junior, is part of that group.

“They are all solid,” Bryan said. “They have the mindset of a pitcher. The last few years it’s been, ‘Can you pitch?’ … ‘Well, I don’t really want to.’ These girls, they want to pitch.”

BATS

The largest concern Bryan expressed, at least in the early going, is his offense. Since many of the players did not get a 2020 season, or much of an offseason due to COVID-19, their timing at the plate is a bit off.

“They are suffering a bit as the living pitching goes, timing wise. We have a couple of younger girls that are going to help the varsity, but again, it’s a big step. The mental part is they have to believe they can hit at this level. Toward the later part of the season, I think we’ll pretty good offensively,” Bryan said.

EXPECTATIONS

Having not been to the state playoffs since 2017 when a No. 9-seeded Badgers club lost 7-4 to Greenway in an early first-round 4A exit, Bryan believes this club can, despite all that’s going on in the world.

“I think realistically, we can get into the state playoffs. I think we have enough pitching depth. If these girls, the younger ones, really start to come around … We have a couple of senior leaders who have been in the program for four years, and they really want it,” Bryan said. “Anything short of us getting into the playoffs, and I’m not sure a deep run, but maybe a game or two, anything short of that it would be somewhat disappointing.”

