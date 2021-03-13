OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media Purchase a Photo

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, March 13
Weather  56.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Season Preview: Prescott softball focused on return to state playoffs, despite worldwide pandemic
Prep Softball

The Prescott softball team begins the 2021 campaign with a road trip to Marcos de Niza on Monday, March 15, 2021. (Brian M. Bergner Jr./Courier)

The Prescott softball team begins the 2021 campaign with a road trip to Marcos de Niza on Monday, March 15, 2021. (Brian M. Bergner Jr./Courier)

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | TheEditorDesk | TheEditorDesk
Originally Published: March 13, 2021 6:53 p.m.

PRESCOTT — Having won two of their last three ball games by a combined score of 35-23, including a 28-7 win over Tempe, the Prescott softball team appeared to have figured things out early on in the 2020 campaign.

That was until a worldwide pandemic struck, abruptly ending the Badgers’ season in early March a season ago.

On March 12, 2020, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey made an official Declaration of Emergency, effectively shutting down the state.

At the time, Arizona had nine confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Today, Arizona has seen more than 830,000 cases of the coronavirus confirmed, resulting in more than 16,000 deaths.

But now that a new season is upon them, and with vaccinations, mask wearing and social distancing seemingly doing the trick, Prescott softball looks forward to 2021.

“I’m kind of shocked that we’re playing this season, but we have a whole bunch of new girls with a lot of talent, so it should be better than last year,” Prescott senior Sophia Fanchin said.

The third baseman said with several seniors returning who didn’t get much of a season in 2020, there seems to a “lot of pressure” to perform.

“I think we’ll get pretty far this season,” she said. “We’re definitely aiming for state, and we’re doing more hitting and offensive stuff, so that should be a big help.”

Senior pitcher Makayla Reyes said it has been a struggle for the juniors who are now seniors this season because of the lack of playing time last spring, and not much of an offseason to speak of.

“We didn’t get to play,” said Reyes, who still thinks the club can turn things around. “This year, we’re going to come back strong, and we’re so excited to be out here and play.”

Prescott head coach Randall Bryan said the Badgers are “fortunate” to have several girls with experience because they played as sophomores in 2019.

“I like what I see so far, they work hard and they are good kids. I think we have some promise,” Bryan said.

PITCHING

Along with Reyes, Prescott has a few pitchers in the circle who can get outs. Ruby Tessman, a junior, is part of that group.

“They are all solid,” Bryan said. “They have the mindset of a pitcher. The last few years it’s been, ‘Can you pitch?’ … ‘Well, I don’t really want to.’ These girls, they want to pitch.”

BATS

The largest concern Bryan expressed, at least in the early going, is his offense. Since many of the players did not get a 2020 season, or much of an offseason due to COVID-19, their timing at the plate is a bit off.

“They are suffering a bit as the living pitching goes, timing wise. We have a couple of younger girls that are going to help the varsity, but again, it’s a big step. The mental part is they have to believe they can hit at this level. Toward the later part of the season, I think we’ll pretty good offensively,” Bryan said.

EXPECTATIONS

Having not been to the state playoffs since 2017 when a No. 9-seeded Badgers club lost 7-4 to Greenway in an early first-round 4A exit, Bryan believes this club can, despite all that’s going on in the world.

“I think realistically, we can get into the state playoffs. I think we have enough pitching depth. If these girls, the younger ones, really start to come around … We have a couple of senior leaders who have been in the program for four years, and they really want it,” Bryan said. “Anything short of us getting into the playoffs, and I’m not sure a deep run, but maybe a game or two, anything short of that it would be somewhat disappointing.”

Follow Brian M. Bergner Jr. on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and SoundCloud at @TheEditorDesk. Email him at bbergner@prescottaz.com, or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1106.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries