Season Preview Capsule: 2021 Prescott Softball Prep Softball

2021 Prescott Softball Mascot: Badgers Conference: 4A Region: Grand Canyon 2020 Record: 4-3 (0-0 Grand Canyon) 2020 State Playoffs: Season was cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic. Coach: Randall Bryan (6th Year) 2021 Schedule: Date Opponent Time 3/15 at Marcos de Niza 3:45 p.m. 3/17 at Mohave* 3:45 p.m. 3/19 at Tempe 3:45 p.m. 3/23 Coconino* 4 p.m. 3/25 at Coconino* 4 p.m. 3/29 Mohave* 4 p.m. 3/31 Deer Valley 3 p.m. 4/6 at Saguaro 4:30 p.m. 4/8 Mesquite 3 p.m. 4/12 Estrella Foothills 3 p.m. 4/14 Flagstaff* 3 p.m. 4/16 at Flagstaff* 3:45 p.m. 4/20 at Bradshaw Mtn.* 3 p.m. 4/22 Bradshaw Mtn.* 3 p.m. 4/27 Lee Williams* 5 p.m. 4/29 at Lee Williams* 4 p.m. 5/3 Mingus* 4 p.m. 5/5 at Mingus* 3:45 p.m. TBA 4A State Playoffs TBA * Grand Canyon Region Game

