Season Preview Capsule: 2021 Bradshaw Mountain Softball Prep Softball

2021 Bradshaw Mountain Softball Mascot: Bears Conference: 4A Region: Grand Canyon 2020 Record: 8-2 (1-0 Grand Canyon) 2020 State Playoffs: Season was cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic. Coach: Sharon Haese (8th Year) 2021 Schedule: Date Opponent Time 3/12 at Peoria 3:45 p.m. 3/16 Payson 1 p.m. 3/23 Lee Williams* 3:45 p.m. 3/25 at Lee Williams* 3:45 p.m. 3/30 at Coconino* 4 p.m. 4/1 Coconino* 3:45 p.m. 4/6 at Mohave* 3:45 p.m. 4/8 Mohave* 3:45 p.m. 4/9 at Saguaro 3:45 p.m. 4/13 at Mingus* 3:45 p.m. 4/15 Mingus* 3:45 p.m. 4/20 Prescott* 3 p.m. 4/22 at Prescott* 3 p.m. 4/27 American Leadership 3:45 p.m. 4/30 Moon Valley 4 p.m. 5/4 Flagstaff* 3:45 p.m. 5/5 at Flagstaff* 3:45 p.m. TBA 4A State Playoffs TBA * 4A Grand Canyon region game

Sign up for our e-News Alerts