Season Preview Capsule: 2021 Bradshaw Mountain Baseball

2021 Bradshaw Mountain Baseball Mascot: Bears Conference: 4A Region: Grand Canyon 2020 Record: 6-2 (1-0 Grand Canyon) 2020 State Playoffs: Season was cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic. Coach: Brian Bundrick (6th Year) 2021 Schedule: Date Opponent Time 3/12 Peoria 3:45 p.m. 3/13 Desert Edge Noon 3/17 Raymond S. Kellis 1 p.m. 3/18 Greenway 1 p.m. 3/22 at Lee Williams* 4 p.m. 3/26 Lee Williams* 3:45 p.m. 3/30 Coconino* 3:45 p.m. 4/1 at Coconino* 4 p.m. 4/6 Mohave* 3:45 p.m. 4/8 at Mohave* 3:45 p.m. 4/9 Saguaro 3:45 p.m. 4/13 at Mingus* 3:45 p.m. 4/15 Mingus* 3:45 p.m. 4/20 at Prescott* 3 p.m. 4/22 Prescott* 3 p.m. 4/27 at American Leadership 3:45 p.m. 4/28 Apollo 3:45 p.m. 4/30 at Moon Valley 4 p.m. 5/4 at Flagstaff* 3:45 p.m. 5/5 Flagstaff* 3:45 p.m. TBA 4A State Playoffs TBA * 4A Grand Canyon Region Game

